Patron Packages to the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family are scheduled to increase Feb. 1

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF) is excited to once again welcome wine enthusiasts to Grand Boulevard for a fully in-person, live auction experience April 22-23.

Patron packages to the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family are on sale now at dcwaf.org/tickets, and prices are scheduled to increase this Tuesday, Feb. 1 to $3,000 per couple.

A patron package grants two guests access to the full weekend of auction-related events beginning April 22 with an intimate patron dinner experience and culminating in a high-energy, live auction underneath an air-conditioned tent in Grand Boulevard. To purchase a patron package or learn more about the weekend of events, guests are encouraged to visit dcwaf.org.