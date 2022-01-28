NAS Whiting Field participates in Force Protection Exercise

Special to Gannett

NAS Whiting Field will participate in an annual force protection exercise Jan. 31 – Feb 11.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 (CS-SC 22) is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners.

“The Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Exercise allows our team to refine its response to specific scenarios and enables our security force team to work with our local law enforcement partners. The exercise enhances security forces’ training and proficiency to be ready to respond to any contingency,” said Russ Elkin, NAS Whiting Field training manager.

Exercise CS-SC 22 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled annual exercise.

Measures are taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.