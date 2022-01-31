Out of love and desire: Preston Green makes one-of-a-kind American flags

There’s more to the American flag than stars and stripes, at least when it’s made out of wood.

“It seemed simple, until I got into it,” said Preston Green as he worked with a Dremel to carve out the stars on the union portion of the flag.

Out of a desire to get into woodwork and a love for the American flag, Green has managed to combine the two for what is now a one-of-a-kind piece of art.

“That’s the nice challenge of craftsmanship. Not one flag is the same. Every flag is different … that’s the beauty of the craftsmanship,” he said as he worked in his front yard Monday morning.

Green, who manages Cracking's restaurant, has always wanted to get into woodwork. And after doing some remodeling at the restaurant this past year and at his girlfriend's house, he finally got some of the tools needed to make his dream a reality.

“I’ve always loved the American flag,” Green said.

He and his girlfriend Megan Bodenstein made a couple of basic flags out of Select Pine, burned them to show off the grain, stained, painted and carved out the stars and posted their work on his Facebook page.

“We were just showing off what we did,” Green said. “Woke up the next morning and looked at my Facebook messages. I had eight messages from people wanting to know how to get one and two people actually ordered one,” he said.

“So, I went to Home Depot and got more wood and started cutting more wood,” he said. “That night I had about three more people contact me.”

At that point, Green said he started thinking about how he can make them more unique.

“I don’t like boring. I like to think outside the box and was thinking, 'How can I make them more unique,' ” he said.

His first idea was to make a distressed one.

Since this little project kicked off at the first of the year, he has made about a dozen different flags, anything from a battle worn and tattered flag to basic flags with various color lines for the different areas of service. A blue line is for police and law enforcement. A red stripe commemorates firefighters and a green line for military. An orange line would be for search and rescue and the Coast Guard, and yellow for dispatchers.

“The lines are a kind of tribute and respect,” Green said.

He can also engrave the flags with the words “We the People” or “In God We Trust.”

“It’s evolving as we go. It’s a lot of trial and error. We have a lot of firewood in there right now,” Green said.

THE PROCESS

Making a basic flag takes Green about three to four hours, from the time he starts cutting to staining, burning it, gluing and clear coating it.

“You can fully custom order them. I want them to be unique,” he said.

Green has a fulltime job at the restaurant and works part time at the Boathouse Oyster Bar.

But making the flags is his therapy time.

“This is like therapy for me and it’s something Megan and I love doing together – it's important to us,” Green said.

“While I’m cutting, she’ll be staining,” he said or even organizing the individual stripes so the grain of the wood looks best.

"I love it … I love arts and crafts. I’m the Betsy Ross, I paint the stars,” Megan said.

“I help where he needs help,” she said. “And I’m OCD so it’s a lot tougher.”

“(Preston) is a natural at this stuff … every time he tries something new it turns out fine,” she said.

Monday and Tuesday are his wood cutting days, since the restaurant is closed on those days. Plus, he can do it outdoors during the day without disturbing the neighbors at night.

The staining, Dremel work, painting and gluing can be done indoors at any hour.

Each flag is signed, dated and numbered on the back, as well as has four braces for mounting and is clear coated twice.

“It’s therapy from all of the stresses," Green said. "I put the headphones in (Hank Williams Jr.) whether its staining, cutting, burning or putting it together. It’s somewhere I can forget for a minute and see something that I can make that will make somebody happy.

“Watching something take shape with what you do with your bare hands fascinates me,” he added.

Green is loving the woodwork so much he plans to make river tables and charcuterie resin boards. However, the molds to make those are expensive.

“So, the flags are just a boost to help speed up the process of getting those molds. So, we can go bigger and better,” he said. “But I’ll always make flags at this point. I’m learning every day.”

The flags range in price from $150 to $350 depending on what the customer wants.

With all the inquiries he has received about the flags, Green has started a Facebook page, Preston Green Woodworks, where people can see the work or order flags and no two are alike.

“When I hand you this, no one has one like it. They are not mass produced,” Green said.