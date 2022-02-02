Destin High's Bird Hinze makes All-State Chorus, again

For Bird Hinze, music has been a part of her life for so long she can’t recall when she first fell in love with it.

“I really don’t know,” said the 16-year-old as she sat in her home in Destin earlier this week.

“Music has always been part of our life,” said her mother, Anne.

Anne recalled her daughter being chosen to sing a solo in the second grade — a Dr. Seuss number — because “she was so sassy.”

By age 8, she was taking music lessons, and over the years Bird has excelled.

Her most recent accomplishment was making the Florida Music Education Association All-State Choir. Bird, a junior at Destin High School, was one of 35 sopranos chosen in Florida to perform at the Tampa Convention Center as part of the All-State Chorus. The chorus was made up for about 250 students from around the state.

“It’s where the best in the state go to perform as a group,” Bird explained. “Chorus doesn’t have chairs, like band, we just get there and we know we are the best."

“Bird is a very impressive soprano voice,” said Courtney Noe, Destin High's music program director. “The process to receive an honor as top in the state is only given to the hardest-working students in their craft. Bird was one out of about 30 soprano 1 singers chosen out of all of the high school chorus programs in the state of Florida.”

The audition had three parts.

“First, she had to pass a theory test to demonstrate understanding in music theory, then a sight-reading portion in which she had to sing music she had never seen before, and then a prepared audition consisting of several choral works of varying styles to demonstrate her range and vocal abilities,” Noe said.

“I had to listen to excerpts of music and see if they played it correctly … things like that,” Bird said.

As for the written test, Bird said they want to “make sure you are a good musician. This isn’t like pop music. … It’s like classical, Tchaikovsky and Mozart.”

Bird said there was a portion of the testing in which they would have music in front of them and they would play the piece and she would have to mark the notes that were played wrong.

“It’s crazy, but it’s fun,” she said.

After two days of long rehearsals, nine hours the first and six hours the second, the chorus performed a concert that was about an hour long.

They sang a Mozart piece with a string quartet, as well as “We Shall WalkThrough the Valley in Peace” and “Let My Love be Heard.” Some of the songs were done acapella.

“It was a great concert,” Bird said.

But her favorite thing about being at All-State was “getting to meet people,” she said. Plus, meeting up with old friends.

This was Bird’s fourth time to make All-State. She made All-State in the fifth, seventh, eighth and now 11th grade. She wasn’t allowed to audition in the sixth or ninth grade, and then in the 10th grade, there was no choir.

Impressions

“Michelle Tredway was the most influential person in her music,” Bird's mother Anne said.

“She totally changed my life,” Bird added. “She’s a teacher, but she’s more than a teacher. She taught the kids in her class how to love themselves. Music is like something you are going to take with you, but she wants you to have a good experience in her class.”

Another influential person in her music is Lisa Olson, her voice teacher. Olson works with Bird every Tuesday for about 30 minutes.

“She kept the lessons going even during COVID,” Anne said, noting that they used Zoom.

“I didn’t want to keep singing. … I had a bad situation going on, but she wouldn’t let me quit,” Bird said of Olson.

"I knew leaving music was a mistake for her,” Anne said. “It’s her place. … It’s been where she finds happiness and can take her emotions and sing them out. Whether playing on the piano or French horn; usually it’s the piano or just singing. She can always come back to music and music will always see her through.”

Likes and dislikes

“I like the Broadway stuff. … The Broadway stuff is fun,” Bird said, noting such musicals as "Wicked" and "Hamilton."

But she doesn’t like German music.

“I love singing in Russian. … I think that’s my love language,” Bird said. “At All-County we sang this Russian song. It was gorgeous. I literally cried.

“I just don’t like German very much. The language is very hard to convey emotion through," she noted.

Bird would like to go to college out of state. “NYU; that’s the dream,”

They plan to look at colleges over spring break.

In addition to wanting to go to NYU, Bird would love to go on Broadway.

But if not, “I wouldn’t mind going into music education or music performance.”

Does she ever get nervous on stage?

“No,” she quickly said. “People can’t get mad at me; I’m too cute. … That’s what everybody tells me.”

As for the name Bird, she picked it.

She explained that her mom’s best friend, Becky, who passed away four years ago, used to say she always “sang like a bird.”

“I just started going by it when I met friends online. Then I decided I really did like it. … I thought I could go by this forever,” Bird said.

She has plans to make it her legal name in the future.