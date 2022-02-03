Dog-Harmony and Destin Brewery join forces to launch Dog-Harmony Ale

In an effort to bring in revenue while also finding a home for long-term shelter dogs, Destin Brewery and Dog-Harmony have teamed up to launch Dog-Harmony Ale.

The ale is a German Kolsch-style ale that features a shelter dog on the can. The first dog to grace the can is Koda, a brindle 18-month-old American bulldog.

“We’ve had this dog for over a year … he’s amazing,” said Nancy Bown, founder of Dog-Harmony based in Santa Rosa Beach.

Koda’s previous rescuer went into hospice care and he was moved into Dog-Harmony where he began basic, then advanced, obedience training. He is friendly with other dogs and cats.

So far, there have been no inquiries on Koda. Bown said he’s a very large dog and people think he’s going to be a protection animal.

“But he’s not … he’s like a big teddy bear,” Bown said.

The Dog-Harmony Ale was launched in November of 2021.

“We were just trying to invent some things that can bring revenue in and also help the dogs,” Bown said, noting they are a non-profit organization.

She had visited Colorado and noticed they did something similar to raise monies. Destin Brewery was familiar with some other breweries that had programs like that to help raise funds, so they were all onboard.

"They were all for it … absolutely. They were super excited about it,” Bown said. "And their beer is amazing. I was shocked because I thought they were going to give us some left-over.”

But the Dog-Harmony Ale is a prize winner.

“We developed this recipe because we wanted to make a flavorful ale, but also make it light and crisp like a lager. It is a very easy drinker that pairs well with our culinary region favoring seafood dishes,” said Chelsea and Kelly Taylor of Destin Brewery in a news release.

Plus, the ale won platinum in the World Beverage Competition and bronze in the New York International Beer Competition in 2019 and in 2021.

“They are really standing behind their product to have a good product to sell that people enjoy. They are just amazing people," Bown said.

Although it’s a great beer, “We haven’t sold as much beer as I would like to sell,” Bown said.

“I think it will be an effective tool, if people saw it more,” she said.

Right now, they have raised about a $1,000.

The Dog-Harmony Ale can be ordered wholesale by contacting Kristi Ray at Vintage Distributors. Or you can stop by the Destin Brewery tap room or any BOTE location to buy the ale. A portion of the proceeds directly supports Dog-Harmony's humane education programs and help to hopefully find a home for Koda.

Once a home is found for Koda, Bown said they will reach out to other shelters and see who they have that’s been there awhile.

“It’s really simple to change the photo out for somebody else,” Bown said.

The Dog-Harmony Ale is all about “getting awareness for dogs that are hard to place,” Bown said, while bringing in funds for educational programs.

“This will be the last dog we have and then we’re going to focus on education,” Bown said.