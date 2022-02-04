Alvin's Island in Destin finally demolished after March 2021 fire

After filing for a demolition permit with the city of Destin just three weeks ago, heavy equipment has been on site this week at Alvin’s Island doing just that — tearing it down.

H&T Contractors LLC has been on site with at least two pieces of heavy equipment digging away at the building that was destroyed by fire on March 25, 2021, and piling the remains into heaps.

The three-alarm fire back backed up traffic on U.S. Highway 98 for miles as firefighters from around Okaloosa and Walton counties battled the blaze for more than six hours.

From March 2021:Alvin's Island fire in Destin: 'It’s a total loss, it’s gutted,' fire chief says

The state Fire Marshal’s Office investigation found no indication of arson. Local Fire Chief Kevin Sasser said the fire started in the back of the storage area upstairs and was believed to be electrical.

Once the building is demolished and cleared, Alvin’s representatives have indicated they plan to rebuild.

“The City Community Development Department’s Planning Division has had a pre-application meeting with the owner's representative, which they proposed to rebuild a new Alvin’s Island,” according to Catherine Card, Destin's public information manager.

The Log reached out to Alvin’s corporate office for when that might happen, but received no response.

Alvin’s Island has two other stores nearby. Store No. 749 is at Harbor Boulevard and Airport Road and store No. 318 is on the south side of Harbor Boulevard across from Big Kahuna’s Water and Adventure Park.

From the Marler Bridge in Destin to Miramar Beach, there are seven Alvin’s Island stores.