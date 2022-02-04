DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s 2021-2022 Professional production “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage” shows Jan. 29-Feb 6 at space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

• Feb. 10-13, March 3-6: “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue

Artisan Market

A number of talented artists, top-notch local growers, and bakers are featured at Destin Commons Artisan Market in Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the last Sunday of every month.

Wednesday Winter Movies

Come enjoy a free movie and complementary popcorn at the Destin Library at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 with Respect (2021) Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans. Film fans are welcome to bring their own movie-friendly snacks and beverages with tight lids. Seats fill up fast, so arrive early.

Feb. 16: Here Today (2021) Billy Crystal, Chad Jennings, Tiffany Haddish

Feb. 23: Searching for Sugar Man (2012, Documentary)

Free Tax-Aide Program

Destin Library is teaming up again with AARP to provide free tax preparation services. You do not need to be a member of AARP to use the Tax-Aide program. Tax volunteers can prepare simple federal returns (no state returns or federal returns with rental income). Appointments are available every Thursday beginning Feb. 3 and ending March 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a copy of your 2021 tax return, a photo ID, and Social Security card to the appointment. Call the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 to schedule your appointment or stop by to schedule in person.

Palate & Palette Dinner

Tickets are on sale for the Shelter House Sixth Annual Palate & Palette Dinner to be held Feb. 5 at Legendary Marine's showroom in Destin. Attendees will experience a five-course seated dinner featuring the area's most respected chefs. Each chef will create a dish for their course, and Elite Worldwide Imports will hand-select fine wines to pair with each dish. Additionally, a local distillery, Timber Creek, will offer craft cocktails throughout the night and Destin Brewery will provide craft beers.

Pajama Storytime

Come to a special Pajama Storytime at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Destin Library to hear tales celebrating Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac. Wear your pajamas and bring your cozy to hug while Children’s Librarian Laura Harris reads stories about this holiday. Snacks will be provided. Register at okaloosa.librarycalendar.com. If you have any questions, please contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.

ECTC Storyteller Series

Give ‘em Hell Harry! performed by Alan Tuttle will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8. A faithful and often humorous portrayal of President Harry S. Truman’s life and presidency from his childhood to his momentous two terms as president. Purchase tickets online at emeraldcoastheatre.org/tickets or call 850-684-0323.

• March 1, 7:30 p.m. — Katharine Hepburn by Shirley Simpson. An unforgettable one-time event, Simpson embodies wit, charm, and fierce grit as Katherine Hepburn.

• April 1, 7:30 p.m. — Comedy on the Boulevard Hosted by resident funny guy Jason Hedden and featuring headliner Jenn Weeks.

Celebration of Black History Month

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will share in the celebration of Black History month with representatives from the Okaloosa County Democratic Black Caucus Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Destin Library Calhoun Room. The film The Hundred Foot Journey will be shown. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are encouraged.

Riedel Wine Glass Tasting

Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation kicks off the new year with Riedel Wine Glass Tasting Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Henderson Beach Resort and Spa. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/riedel/2022 and include a Riedel glass tasting set for guests to utilize during the seminar and take home for further enjoyment.

Fish Fry

The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its “2022 It’s Fish Fry Friday” at Resurrection Catholic Church in the Parish Hall at 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach on Feb. 11 and 25.

Spring Craft Show

The City of Destin’s 16th Annual Spring Craft Show will be held at the Destin Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12. There will be over 50 vendors displaying hand-crafted jewelry, wood carvings, paintings, food items, and much more. Vendor booths are available for $45 for Destin residents and $55 for non-residents. The price includes one 6-foot table and two chairs. Register early, as space is limited. Admission to the public is free. Call 654-5184 for more information. Love and Football

2022 Home Show

The Building Industry Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties' 43rd Annual Home Show takes place Feb. 12 and 13 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. If you are interested in being an exhibitor for the 2022 Home Show, call the BIA office at 850-863-5107.

Brunch Fest

Brunch bites, Bloody Mary's, and bubbles galore will fill the Destin harbor for the first Brunch Fest from 12-3 p.m. Feb. 12. Be welcomed by a mimosa in hand as you make your way through the Village to taste and try all of the brunch foods.

Fish Fry

American Legion Post 296 on Main Street in Destin will have a fish fry from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 19. Cajun Ray and his crew will be cooking and entertainment will be by Dan Woods. Requesting a $10 minimum donation that will go to Chester Sims nursing home in Panama City Beach.

Shrimp & Grits Festival

The Third Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival, a food competition benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, will be held from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Destin Boardwalk, behind Brotula’s. The fun afternoon will feature "tasting stations,” live entertainment, and cold beverages. Purchase tickets at https://www.shrimpandgritsfest.com/tickets.

Sandestin Gumbo Festival

This winter festival favorite is back for the 33rd Annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival beginning at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 and from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Sample a variety of gumbo and vote your favorite as the "People's Choice" winner. Celebrity judges will name the "Area's Best." Gulf Coast restaurants will be featured along with live music and children's activities. The Bloody Mary component is back again this year, featuring the Best Bloody Mary's at The Beach. Tickets available at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/gumbo/2022festival/.

Mardi Gras Masquerade

"Laissez les bons temps rouler" or "let the good times roll" when Destin Commons holds its annual Mardi Gras Masquerade from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 25. Enjoy a fun-filled evening with entertainment for the entire family.

Mardi Gras Celebration

Celebrate Mardi Gras with HarborWalk Village from 2-5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 with live music by Fais Do-Do at 2 p.m., followed by beads, dazzling floats, and street performers when the parade rolls through the Village at 4 p.m.

Mardi Gras Parade

The Village of Baytowne Wharf streets will be filled with costumed dogs and their humans along with unique and colorful floats, golf carts, and pickup trucks at 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Mardi Gras music will fill the air as four-pawed friends and parade participants shower parade-goers with a barrage of beads, moon pies, and other trinkets.