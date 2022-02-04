Destin History and Fishing Museum holds Open House Feb. 9

The Destin History and Fishing Museum will have an Open House on Feb. 9. People who have never been to the museum or haven’t been in a long time will want to take advantage of this “free admission” day at the museum from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

During the Open House there will be a showing of “Sand in My Soul” at 10 a.m. as well as a couple of speakers scheduled. Local historian Hank Klein will speak at noon about the early influence of Pensacola on Destin and then at 2 p.m. Destin Fishing Rodeo Weighmaster Bruce Cheves will spin a few fish tales.

The museum is located at 108 Stahlman Avenue across from the Destin Community Center.