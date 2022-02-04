Destin History and Fishing Museum holds Open House Feb. 9
Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log
The Destin History and Fishing Museum will have an Open House on Feb. 9. People who have never been to the museum or haven’t been in a long time will want to take advantage of this “free admission” day at the museum from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
During the Open House there will be a showing of “Sand in My Soul” at 10 a.m. as well as a couple of speakers scheduled. Local historian Hank Klein will speak at noon about the early influence of Pensacola on Destin and then at 2 p.m. Destin Fishing Rodeo Weighmaster Bruce Cheves will spin a few fish tales.
The museum is located at 108 Stahlman Avenue across from the Destin Community Center.