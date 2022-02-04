DESTIN SNOWBIRD CLUB: It's almost time to pack up

It’s hard to believe that it’s already time to talk about storing things away for the summer, but beginning next Tuesday, before the 10 a.m. meeting, Linda Zukonik and Dennis Miller will be selling tickets for the storage of boxes, golf clubs, beach chairs and bicycles. The 18” X 18” by 16” boxes can be found at any U-Haul store for about $2. The cost to store them will be $10. Golf bags and beach chairs can also be stored for $10. Bikes will cost $20.

Didn’t we just begin? I still have a number of “firsts” to report on.

Monday, Jan. 24 was the first - and possibly only – Harbor Party Boat Cruise. The weather turned out to be perfect and the dolphins gave entertainer Bobby D a lot of competition. I’m willing to bet that there will be a demand for a repeat performance.

The first T.G.I.T. (Thank Goodness it’s Tuesday) party was just Jan. 25. Todd Herendeen put on a performance that made it difficult to sit long enough to eat or drink. Chairpersons Cindy and Ray Varnell book nothing but the best for our dancing snowbird party goers.

Tuesday, Feb. 8, will be the first time Chuck Lawson will entertain the flock, but he is well known throughout the Emerald Coast community. He will be at both the 10 a.m. meeting, and the afternoon T.G.I.T. party. Todd Herendeen may have set the bar high, but I would encourage everyone to check out Chuck’s website, “chucklawson.com.” Then, be sure to get to Lulu’s a little early to ensure you can get in, and don’t forget to bring your membership badge.

Thursday, Jan. 27, was the first time that two busloads of snowbirds headed to Panama City for a performance at the Todd Herendeen Dinner Theatre. What a show. Ask anyone who went, it was worth much more than the cost of the ticket. With the inevitable “word-of-mouth” advertising, Chairperson Patty Daun is making plans to accommodate many more snowbirds next season.

Not everything is a first, however. The second Nine & Wine & Whine was held last Monday, Jan. 31, at Shalimar Pointe Golf Club. Over 20 players enjoyed a round of golf and then met for a light dinner with a lot more wine than whining. The next outing will be Monday, Feb. 21, same place and time.

The second annual Can/Am Cup has been set for Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Fort Walton Golf Club. Chairpersons Rick Baker (Canada) and Rick Mettle (America) will be at Tuesday morning’s meeting to answer any questions.

The Tuesday morning meetings are the best place to sign up for any remaining golf outings. Members of the golf committee are always available before and after the meeting to take names and answer questions. However, if you are unable to attend, information can also be found on the website, www.thedestinsnowbirds.com.

The website also offers information on when and where to find a variety of card games such as pinochle, euchre and poker, and sports offerings like bowling, tennis and skeet shooting, among other things.

The Singles Friendship Club will be meeting at Tommy Bahamas directly after Tuesday’s meeting.

Mary Pierce, publicity director, is from Toledo, Ohio, and can be reached at 419-250-9377 or destinsbclub.publicity@gmail.com. She will be writing the weekly column for the papers, so if you have something to share, contact her.