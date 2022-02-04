Today's Boutique celebrates 40 years and new location

Today’s Boutique is moving, but not very far.

Feb. 12 will be their last day at their current location at The Shoppes at Paradise Key in Destin, but on March 15 they will reopen at Destin Commons near Belk and will continue to offer the customer service and brands the shoppers have come to love over the years.

Not only is Today’s moving, but Jim and Kim Dettle, who founded the boutique in 1981, are celebrating 40 years in business.

The secret to their success?

“You are looking at it, it’s Kim and Jim,” Jim said sitting in their office earlier this week. “We obviously have a special relationship and we’ve always had a certain idea as to how we wanted to do business.

“And we’ve made friends out of our customers … our customers are our friends,” Jim added.

“We also grew up together,” Kim said. “All the customers were about our age when they started shopping with us, and we’re about the same age now.”

More to come at Destin Commons:City Food Hall with 10 restaurants, Topgolf simulators to open at Destin Commons spring 2022

The Dettle's said they get grandmothers, moms and daughters all from the same family sometimes.

“We love that,” Kim said.

Repeat customers have “very much” been the lifeblood of Today’s.

“They come and say I’ve been shopping with you since Target,” Kim said.

Today’s started in the Harbor district of Destin, where Target and Hobby Lobby are currently located. The boutique was there from 1981 to 2000 when they made the move to their current location at The Shoppes at Paradise Key.

“That’s how long they’ve been shopping with us. It just blows us away and they come back every year,” Kim said.

And for those who come back from out of state, “first stop is Today’s, they say,” she added.

“Since we started the moving sell, they’ve come out of the woodwork. It’s heart-warming. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have made it this far,” Jim said.

The moving sale will continue through Feb. 12 with merchandise marked up to 70% off.

The move is coming at a good time for the business, falling between seasons.

"We’re at the end of fall and we’ve got to turn it over anyway,” Jim said.

More Destin news:Out of love and desire: Preston Green makes one-of-a-kind American flags

But why make the move?

“Things change,” Jim said. “We wanted a quaint place in Destin, quaint is not really (available) … so it’s a corporate decision.”

The space at Destin Commons will be about the same square footage as they have in their current place, “maybe slightly smaller. It will work our really good,” Jim said.

And although it’s a new space, it will be the same old Today’s with the luxury brands they are known for.

“They will recognize their favorite lines,” Kim said.

“They are going to see everything. We’re not changing up our merchandise, because it works too well,” Jim said. “We’re trying to put some new touches, but basically it’s what we’ve always done and what they come here for.”

Some of the favorites they will be going forward with are Joseph Ribkoff, Planet, Clara Sunwoo, Alembika, Liverpool and more.

“And we have a lot of new goods coming in, so it will be like opening a brand-new store,” Kim said.

Another staple that will not change is customer service.

“We help customers … we believe in that,” Kim said, noting they have staff that has been with them 15 to 22 years.

“We’ve got a great staff. They don’t leave because we’re like a family and we take care of each other,” Kim said.

“We kind of go with the old ideals of retail, like the way it should be,” Jim said. “That’s what has kept us in business.”

“Service, service, service … because it’s a dying art,” Kim said.

Today’s also offers that customer service on their website, www.todaysboutique.com, as well.

More about town:Applications now available for prospective students at Destin High

If a customer can’t find a size or an item online, “they can chat with us immediately,” Kim said, noting the sales staff can help to coordinate outfits together as well.

“We’re trying to bring that same relationship online,” she said.

So, during the month shutdown while they move, customers will still be able to shop with Today’s online.

THE JOURNEY

Not only is the boutique celebrating 40 years, but the Dettles as well.

Jim grew up on Okaloosa Island and Kim in Hawaii.

The two met in Vale, Colorado, while Kim was running a jewelry store and Jim was making jewelry.

They made the move to Okaloosa County and were married in January 1981 the same year they started the boutique.

Over the years the couple has done more than just run a boutique. They started Destin Community Cares, an organization that mobilized numerous fundraisers to help local individuals and families that faced hardships. Jim was honored as Businessman of the Year by the Destin Chamber of Commerce in 2005.

Today’s has held more than 200 fashion events and trunk shows within the store, including their annual anniversary part, an opportunity for the Today’s family to celebrate their long-time clients who have been an integral part of the boutiques history, according to a news release.

More local news:Price of seafood is rising; local fish houses, boats try to help keep it down

In 2017, Today’s participated in the Sinfonia’s Wine, Women & Shoes fashion show. They hosted numerous opportunities to give back to the community, including a clothing drive for Save the Closet, which generated 50-plus massive bags of gently used clothing donated by their clients to support those affected by Hurricane Michael.

“It’s been a lot of fun. And we’re going to keep the fun going,” Jim said.

“Kristin (their daughter) was raised in the racks and bouncing in the doorways. Now we have the grandbabies that do the same thing,” he said.

As for the name of the store, it was berthed out an idea of always wanting to be in style.

“If we call it Today … it will never be out of style. We’re not ready to be tomorrow yet. We will keep waking up and enjoying this … we don’t know anything else,” Jim said.

“We’re just retailers forever in our hearts,” Kim said.