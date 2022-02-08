DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Feb. 9

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Open House at the Destin History and Fishing Museum

The Destin History and Fishing Museum will have an Open House on Feb. 9. People who have never been to the museum or haven’t been in a long time will want to take advantage of this “free admission” day at the museum from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

During the Open House there will be a showing of “Sand in My Soul” at 10 a.m. as well as a couple of speakers scheduled. Local historian Hank Klein will speak at noon about the early influence of Pensacola on Destin and then at 2 p.m. Destin Fishing Rodeo Weighmaster Bruce Cheves will spin a few fish tales.

The museum is located at 108 Stahlman Avenue across from the Destin Community Center.

Spring Craft Show

The City of Destin’s 16th Annual Spring Craft Show will be held at the Destin Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12. There will be over 50 vendors displaying hand-crafted jewelry, wood carvings, paintings, food items, and much more. Vendor booths are available for $45 for Destin residents and $55 for non-residents. The price includes one 6-foot table and two chairs. Register early, as space is limited. Admission to the public is free. Call 654-5184 for more information. Love and Football

Artisan Market

A number of talented artists, top-notch local growers, and bakers are featured at Destin Commons Artisan Market in Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the last Sunday of every month.

Wednesday Winter Movies

Come enjoy a free movie and complementary popcorn at the Destin Library at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 with Respect (2021) Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans. Film fans are welcome to bring their own movie-friendly snacks and beverages with tight lids. Seats fill up fast, so arrive early.

Feb. 16: Here Today (2021) Billy Crystal, Chad Jennings, Tiffany Haddish

Feb. 23: Searching for Sugar Man (2012, Documentary)

Free Tax-Aide Program

Destin Library is teaming up again with AARP to provide free tax preparation services. You do not need to be a member of AARP to use the Tax-Aide program. Tax volunteers can prepare simple federal returns (no state returns or federal returns with rental income). Appointments are available every Thursday beginning Feb. 3 and ending March 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a copy of your 2021 tax return, a photo ID, and Social Security card to the appointment. Call the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 to schedule your appointment or stop by to schedule in person.

Riedel Wine Glass Tasting

Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation kicks off the new year with Riedel Wine Glass Tasting Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Henderson Beach Resort and Spa. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/riedel/2022 and include a Riedel glass tasting set for guests to utilize during the seminar and take home for further enjoyment.

Fish Fry

The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its “2022 It’s Fish Fry Friday” at Resurrection Catholic Church in the Parish Hall at 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach on Feb. 11 and 25.

2022 Home Show

The Building Industry Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties' 43rd Annual Home Show takes place Feb. 12 and 13 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. If you are interested in being an exhibitor for the 2022 Home Show, call the BIA office at 850-863-5107.

Brunch Fest

Brunch bites, Bloody Mary's, and bubbles galore will fill the Destin harbor for the first Brunch Fest from 12-3 p.m. Feb. 12. Be welcomed by a mimosa in hand as you make your way through the Village to taste and try all of the brunch foods.

Fish Fry

American Legion Post 296 on Main Street in Destin will have a fish fry from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 19. Cajun Ray and his crew will be cooking and entertainment will be by Dan Woods. Requesting a $10 minimum donation that will go to Chester Sims nursing home in Panama City Beach.

Shrimp & Grits Festival

The Third Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival, a food competition benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, will be held from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Destin Boardwalk, behind Brotula’s. The fun afternoon will feature "tasting stations,” live entertainment, and cold beverages. Purchase tickets at https://www.shrimpandgritsfest.com/tickets.

Sandestin Gumbo Festival

This winter festival favorite is back for the 33rd Annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival beginning at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 and from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Sample a variety of gumbo and vote your favorite as the "People's Choice" winner. Celebrity judges will name the "Area's Best." Gulf Coast restaurants will be featured along with live music and children's activities. The Bloody Mary component is back again this year, featuring the Best Bloody Mary's at The Beach. Tickets available at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/gumbo/2022festival/.

Mardi Gras Masquerade

"Laissez les bons temps rouler" or "let the good times roll" when Destin Commons holds its annual Mardi Gras Masquerade from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 25. Enjoy a fun-filled evening with entertainment for the entire family.

Mardi Gras Celebration

Celebrate Mardi Gras with HarborWalk Village from 2-5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 with live music by Fais Do-Do at 2 p.m., followed by beads, dazzling floats, and street performers when the parade rolls through the Village at 4 p.m.

Mardi Gras Parade

The Village of Baytowne Wharf streets will be filled with costumed dogs and their humans along with unique and colorful floats, golf carts, and pickup trucks at 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Mardi Gras music will fill the air as four-pawed friends and parade participants shower parade-goers with a barrage of beads, moon pies, and other trinkets.