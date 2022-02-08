Destin High School competitive cheer team qualifies, go to nationals

Destin High School has another “first” they can add to their list as a first-year high school.

The Destin High Shark competitive cheer team has qualified and is on their way to nationals.

The group of 16 girls will board a bus Feb. 9 to head to the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando at Disney to compete.

Members of the cheer team include juniors Alaina Grainier, Alexis Ventimiglia, Keziah Clayton and Juliana Lovieno; sophomores Macy Sexton, Carrie Hill, Briar Ramswell, Alexia Rieger, Ava Delmas and Abby Fortenberry; and freshmen Kamryn Rieger, Megan Vaccaro, Hacie Kitchens, Scarlett Rieper, Isabella Galli and Milana Zuppardo.

For a first-year school to make it this far, “It’s awesome,” said Destin cheer coach Joanna Walls.

“It's insane that they are able to do it,” Walls said, noting that some of the girls have never cheered before this year.

In order to go to nationals, the girls had to compete at least once and make a qualifying score. The Sharks competed in early December at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond Louisiana.

“And they did great,” Walls said.

The Sharks scored 73 out of 100, which qualified them to go to the nationals.

“We had to compete one time to even be FHSAA eligible … that’s our stepping stone,” she said.

The competitive season for the team started in October, giving the girls only two months to prepare. But they boarded a bus on Dec. 13, went over to Louisiana for the day and qualified.

The Sharks cheer team competed in the small varsity non-tumbling game day division.

Walls explained that the game day division is “a lot of crowd involvement.”

The girls had to do a band dance, a situational cheer between offense and defense, a game day cheer and then finish with the Shark fight song.

Plus, they had to do stunts and jumps, but no tumbling.

“Considering this our first year, we really wanted to focus on what the girls are really good at. And being a crowd-involved team is something we’ve been able to dedicate our time to. We want to be known as that team,” Walls said. “It’s a large task to go to nationals for a first-year team, but we’re up for the challenge.”

At nationals, cheer teams go through prelims, semis and finals.

“We’re competing against 76 teams,” Walls said.

On day one is prelims, where Destin will be going up against 19 teams.

If they make it to the second day, the will go up against 17 teams.

“If we move to Sunday, we compete against 13 teams,” Walls said. “Our goal is two times … we want to make it to Saturday.”

The team has put in countless hours of practice, which they began back in the summer, before the school officially opened its doors.

The Sharks have led out in pep rallies, fundraisers out in the community, helping out on clean-up day and moved boxes when the school was just opening.

“They went straight in to competition season in October. They still have basketball games and volleyball games … the practice never stops for them,” Walls said.

The girls are very dedicated.

“They show up to all the games an hour early so they can go in and take their time and get their mind right,” Walls said.

The strong point of the team is “their sense of family,” Walls said.

“They really, really strive to be leaders and to be crowd involved and enjoy being together, enjoy showing everything they can bring to the community," she said. "Being the first of doing all these things … where others (have) usually been settled in for years. It’s insane that they are able to do it. I’m so thankful.”

However, going to nationals is costly. The cheer team is taking donations.