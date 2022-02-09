Melting Pot in Miramar Beach is under new ownership

Mark and Becky Chapman of Oklahoma have purchased The Melting Pot in Miramar Beach off of Emerald Coast Parkway and across from Seascape Resort.

The Melting Pot in Miramar Beach, which they bought in September 2021, is the Chapmans' third restaurant. They opened their first in 2005 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And after much success, they opened a second one in 2007 in Oklahoma City.

Why buy one in Miramar Beach?

“We’re native Floridians and ready to be back home,” Becky said.

Mark grew up in Miami, then moved to Pensacola and was a graduate of Milton High School before he went to college at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.

Becky is from the “space coast” of Florida and grew up at Satellite Beach, south of Cape Canaveral.

But for the past 20 years they have lived in Oklahoma.

“We’d love to be back in Florida,” Becky said, noting they have been in snow the last few days in Oklahoma.

Their children are grown, and now “we’re just trying to work our way back that direction,” she added.

Mark has retired from his IT job, but “we are still too young to retire, so it was time to expand,” Becky said.

Melting Pot restaurants are a pretty small family with only about 100 restaurants in the system.

“We kind of heard about it through the grapevine,” Becky said about the Miramar Beach venue.

She explained that The Melting Pot executive leadership team knew they eventually wanted to be back in Florida.

“So, when the store became available, they called us first,” Becky said. “We’ve already bought a condo in Destin. I don’t know that we will move there permanently, but we will be spending a lot of time there.”

The couple spent a couple of weeks in January in Destin, but don’t necessarily consider themselves snowbirds since they are native Floridians.

As for the restaurant, “we’re really excited about the changes we can make down there. We’ve been pretty successful in Tulsa and Oklahoma City,” she said.

Their restaurant in Oklahoma City has won franchise of the year and several marketing awards.

“So, we’re trying to be slow and methodical and put our standards in place in the restaurant” in Miramar Beach.

The couple has plans to do some remodeling to the restaurant this year. First being to open up the patio.

“We’re looking at ways to make that patio fun,” she said.

In March, they plan to start “happy hour” again offering half-price chocolate and cheese fondue, which she said is a big hit.

Becky said they have also added a lot more retail to the restaurant. So, if coming in for a birthday or anniversary, customers can order flowers and have them on the table.

“Most people that come to Melting Pot are celebrating something, so we’re adding that right away,” she said.

The Chapmans are also looking for another place to open a Melting Pot in Florida.

“We’ll see what we can find, whether it be an existing one or a new one. Our goal is to be back that direction,” she said.