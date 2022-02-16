DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Feb. 16

The Destin Log

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Shrimp & Grits Festival

The Third Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival, a food competition benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, will be held from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Destin Boardwalk, behind Brotula’s. The fun afternoon will feature "tasting stations,” live entertainment, and cold beverages. Purchase tickets at https://www.shrimpandgritsfest.com/tickets.

Artisan Market

A number of talented artists, top-notch local growers, and bakers are featured at Destin Commons Artisan Market in Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the last Sunday of every month.

Wednesday Winter Movies

Come enjoy a free movie and complementary popcorn at the Destin Library at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16: Here Today (2021) Billy Crystal, Chad Jennings, Tiffany Haddish. Film fans are welcome to bring their own movie-friendly snacks and beverages with tight lids. Seats fill up fast, so arrive early.

Feb. 23: Searching for Sugar Man (2012, Documentary)

Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction

It's time to dust off your paddles because patron package registration is now open for the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family. Simply click the button below to register. Register at https://e.givesmart.com/s/:g9kJd4s_Qxv/e/nM5/#page. Join DCWAF April 22 - 23 for a fully in-person, live auction experience under the tent in Grand Boulevard. More information can be found on dcwaf.org.

Free Tax-Aide Program

Destin Library is teaming up again with AARP to provide free tax preparation services. You do not need to be a member of AARP to use the Tax-Aide program. Tax volunteers can prepare simple federal returns (no state returns or federal returns with rental income). Appointments are available every Thursday beginning Feb. 3 and ending March 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a copy of your 2021 tax return, a photo ID, and Social Security card to the appointment. Call the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 to schedule your appointment or stop by to schedule in person.

Fish Fry

The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its “2022 It’s Fish Fry Friday” at Resurrection Catholic Church in the Parish Hall at 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach on Feb. 25.

Blue Dog + Bourbon at Bijoux

Step in to the magical and colorful world of George Rodrigue's "Loup-garou" or Blue Dog featuring orignal artwork from Wendy Rodrigue Magnus's private collection at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at Bijoux Restaurant, 9375 US Highway 98 W. Ste 22 in Miramar Beach. Enjoy a palette of bourbon tastings and a multi-course meal featuring the culinary masterpieces of Chef Jack McGuckin to benefit Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation. Tickets are $175/MKAF members and $195/not yet members at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1. Laissez le bontemps roulez!

Fish Fry

American Legion Post 296 on Main Street in Destin will have a fish fry from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 19. Cajun Ray and his crew will be cooking and entertainment will be by Dan Woods. Requesting a $10 minimum donation that will go to Chester Sims nursing home in Panama City Beach.

Sandestin Gumbo Festival

This winter festival favorite is back for the 33rd Annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival beginning at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 and from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Sample a variety of gumbo and vote your favorite as the "People's Choice" winner. Celebrity judges will name the "Area's Best." Gulf Coast restaurants will be featured along with live music and children's activities. The Bloody Mary component is back again this year, featuring the Best Bloody Mary's at The Beach. Tickets available at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/gumbo/2022festival/.

Seaside School Half Marathon + 5K: Taste of the Race

The Seaside School Half Marathon + 5K will be back in-person for the 20th anniversary running on Sunday, Feb. 20, in Seaside. The three-day charity race weekend kicks off with the coastal cuisine event Taste of the Race on Friday night, then proceeds to a fun-for-all-ages Race Expo on Saturday, and culminates on Sunday morning with the running of the half marathon + 5K along the iconic Highway 30A starting and finishing in Seaside. Registration cost for the 5K is $95 and the half marathon is $125. For information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Seaside/SeasideSchoolHalfMarathonand5K

Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon

Caring & Sharing of South Walton hosts its Annual Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon Feb. 20 from 12:30-3 p.m. at Vue on 30a. Guests will enjoy a fashion show, lunch, silent auction, photobooth and DJ. Doors open at noon with music, mingling and boutique shopping. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at the Caring and Sharing Thrift Store, 112 Lynn Drive in Santa Rosa Beach.

Bubbly Baytowne

An evening full of free champagne and shopping will be held during The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Bubbly Baytowne. Sip and Shop through the village streets at 5 p.m. Feb. 24. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

Mardi Gras Masquerade

"Laissez les bons temps rouler" or "let the good times roll" when Destin Commons holds its annual Mardi Gras Masquerade from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 25. Enjoy a fun-filled evening with entertainment for the entire family.

Mardi Gras Celebration

Celebrate Mardi Gras with HarborWalk Village from 2-5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 with live music by Fais Do-Do at 2 p.m., followed by beads, dazzling floats, and street performers when the parade rolls through the Village at 4 p.m.

Mardi Gras Parade

The Village of Baytowne Wharf streets will be filled with costumed dogs and their humans along with unique and colorful floats, golf carts, and pickup trucks at 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Mardi Gras music will fill the air as four-pawed friends and parade participants shower parade-goers with a barrage of beads, moon pies, and other trinkets.

Pawdi Gras

Enter your pup in a festive Pawdi Gras Pet Costume Contest at HarborWalk Village from 3:30-4 p.m. Feb. 27. Registration begins at 3 p.m.