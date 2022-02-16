Spring Craft Show at Destin Community Center draws hundreds

The Destin Community Center was a buzz Friday and Saturday as hundreds of people milled about looking for that special item to purchase at the 16th annual Spring Craft Show.

From handmade jewelry, rugs and quilts to wood carvings, paintings, spices and more, vendors brought a little a bit of everything to the two-day festival.

“It was the best show ever,” said Jan Pooley of Tastefully Simple, who had a booth set up with spices and cake, cookie and soup mixes.

“I’m already out of some of the products,” Pooley said Saturday morning, noting that the spices sell the quickest.

This year’s Spring Craft Show boasted 57 vendors and nearly 800 visitors coming through the doors of the Community Center over the two days.

“It was a better turnout than the last couple of years,” said Beatrice Miller, Destin's recreation supervisor who with the city staff oversees the event.

From the reports Miller was getting from many of the vendors, “They did really well and sold a good amount. We didn’t get any bad feedback,” she said.

In fact, Miller said she got a lot of “good comments” on staff as to their politeness and helpfulness throughout the weekend.

Kim Urban of Freeport, who had a booth with various kinds of custom crafts including pour-painting pieces, said she loves coming to the festival.

“It’s something fun for me to do,” said Urban, who noted that she enjoys talking with the other vendors.

Robin Cannon of Redbird Art, another local, had a booth set up with her birdhouses and more. Cannon said she always enjoys the show and seeing people she hasn’t seen in awhile.

Many of the vendors come back year after year, Miller said.

The next arts and crafts festival at the Destin Community Center is on the books for Nov. 18-19

“We are already taking reservations,” Miller said.

For more information, call the Destin Community Center at 850-654-5184.