DESTIN SNOWBIRD CLUB: Season is finishing up with a busy schedule

The Destin Log

As publicity director for Destin Snowbirds, I’ve had to establish a weekly routine. The Destin Log newspaper asks me to submit my articles on Monday mornings for the following Saturday editions. Therefore, I can’t report on the activities occurring between Monday’s submission and Saturday’s publication because, well – I haven’t actually experienced them. That’s usually not a huge problem. But the week, that started with Feb. 14 is what I like to call, the Destin snowbird’s “hell-week.” It deserves to be highlighted. Therefore, I will report on it as if I have already lived it - and conclude the report next week with photos.

Monday, Feb. 14, was the annual Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance. As in past years, it was completely sold-out. Chairman Dean Harper worked hard to ensure that those left on the waiting list were contacted whenever a cancellation occurred. (There weren’t many.) The new venue this year was Lucille’s Kitchen in the Seascape Resort, and the anticipation was high for another vastly successful event.

Tuesday, Feb. 15, was the second-to-last snowbird meeting of the season. Nominations were taken and voted on for next season’s board of Directors. (Results will be published next week.) The entertainer was everyone’s favorite, Bobby D, who, after delighting the morning flock, headed over to Lulu’s for the season’s last T.G.I.T (Thank Goodness it’s Tuesday) party from 3 – 6 p.m. Several snowbirds have commented that these dances take them back to their high-school sock-hop days. If you’ve never attended a T.G.I.T. party, place it on your “must do” list for next season.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, was the annual ladies Fashion Show Luncheon at Louisiana Lagniappe. Fashions from Chico’s and Soma’s were modeled to a sold-out crowd. First-time chairs, Marie Fellows and Joan Collins did an outstanding job. No doubt plans are already being “fashioned” for a repeat event next season.

The second Can/Am cup was held at the Fort Walton Beach Golf Course on Thursday, Feb. 17. Twenty-six 2-man teams were registered to contend for their country’s conquest. The inaugural 2020 contest ended in a tie, so both sides were hungry for victory. The “Ricks,” (Mettle of USA and Baker of Canada), put a lot of time and effort into the planning to ensure an exciting event. The winners will be announced next week.

The week was topped off with a bus trip to New Orleans to enjoy the Mardi Gras parades. This was also a sold-out event and has become a favorite season-ending pilgrimage.

As stated earlier, photos of all the above-mentioned events will be submitted next week. If there are too many for publication in the Destin Log, be sure to check the website (www.thedestinsnowbirds.com) where webmaster Jack Krasky will be sure to share them.

Many of the weekly activities are winding down, and most will conclude at the end of this month.

The last snowbird meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. at the Roost. Comedic singer Dennis Raider will conclude the season’s entertainment with a delightful mix of music and humor.

It will also be the last opportunity to purchase a ticket for space in the storage lockers.

The Singles Friendship Club will end their season with a lunch at Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer, immediately after Tuesday morning’s meeting.

There are a couple of exceptions, however. For example, the 18-hole golfers have a March 6 outing planned at Blackstone Golf Club. (The nine & whiners will end their season with outings both on Feb. 21 and 28 at Pointe Golf Club.) And the writer’s club plans to meet online all year long.

Please be sure to check with your chairperson to learn the status of your favorite activity.

Mary Pierce, publicity director, is from Toledo, Ohio, and can be reached at 419-250-9377 or destinsbclub.publicity@gmail.com. She will be writing the weekly column for the papers, so if you have something to share, contact her.