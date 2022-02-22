DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Feb. 23

The Destin Log

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Fish Fry

The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its “2022 It’s Fish Fry Friday” at Resurrection Catholic Church in the Parish Hall at 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach on Feb. 25.

Artisan Market

A number of talented artists, top-notch local growers, and bakers are featured at Destin Commons Artisan Market in Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the last Sunday of every month.

Beach Vendor Stakeholders meeting

A beach vendor and beach front property owner’s stakeholder meeting will take place on Feb. 23, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Destin City Hall Boardroom, located at 4200 Indian Bayou Trail. This meeting will discuss new registration processes, the COMPASS self-service portal, beach ordinances, and provide an opportunity for questions and concerns. Please contact Code Compliance at 850-842-4596 for more information.

Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction

It's time to dust off your paddles because patron package registration is now open for the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family. Simply click the button below to register. Register at https://e.givesmart.com/s/:g9kJd4s_Qxv/e/nM5/#page. Join DCWAF April 22 - 23 for a fully in-person, live auction experience under the tent in Grand Boulevard. More information can be found on dcwaf.org.

Bubbly Baytowne

An evening full of free champagne and shopping will be held during The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Bubbly Baytowne. Sip and Shop through the village streets at 5 p.m. Feb. 24. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

City community engagement public meeting

City of Destin staff is hosting a public meeting to engage and inform the community and stakeholders of the various planning efforts the Community Development Department is currently working on to include: The Land Development Code Update, Harbor Capacity Study, Mobility Plan, Impact Fee Update, and Comprehensive Plan updates.

The meeting will take place Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m., at the City Hall Annex located at 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. This meeting is for the community of Destin including but is not limited to Destin residents, business owners, employees, property owners, community partners, service providers, and visitors. Staff is seeking the greatest amount of input from the community and stakeholders to help guide the various efforts based on the community’s priorities, vision, and goals. There will also be an interactive presentation that will gauge the attendee’s knowledge of these efforts and garner input and insight on what matters the most to them.

The public may go ahead and take the survey online now at https://www.menti.com/8t38uajhmo.

Free Tax-Aide Program

Destin Library is teaming up again with AARP to provide free tax preparation services. You do not need to be a member of AARP to use the Tax-Aide program. Tax volunteers can prepare simple federal returns (no state returns or federal returns with rental income). Appointments are available every Thursday beginning Feb. 3 and ending March 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a copy of your 2021 tax return, a photo ID, and Social Security card to the appointment. Call the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 to schedule your appointment or stop by to schedule in person.

Mardi Gras Masquerade

"Laissez les bons temps rouler" or "let the good times roll" when Destin Commons holds its annual Mardi Gras Masquerade from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 25. Enjoy a fun-filled evening with entertainment for the entire family.

Mardi Gras Celebration

Celebrate Mardi Gras with HarborWalk Village from 2-5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 with live music by Fais Do-Do at 2 p.m., followed by beads, dazzling floats, and street performers when the parade rolls through the Village at 4 p.m.

Mardi Gras Parade

The Village of Baytowne Wharf streets will be filled with costumed dogs and their humans along with unique and colorful floats, golf carts, and pickup trucks at 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Mardi Gras music will fill the air as four-pawed friends and parade participants shower parade-goers with a barrage of beads, moon pies, and other trinkets.

Pawdi Gras

Enter your pup in a festive Pawdi Gras Pet Costume Contest at HarborWalk Village from 3:30-4 p.m. Feb. 27. Registration begins at 3 p.m.

Mac & Cheese Festival

Presented by Cox Media, the Fourth Annual Mac & Cheese Festival is a family-friendly event that will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food from 12-3 p.m. March 6 at Destin Commons. All proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. Tickets are $45 for VIC (Very Important Cheese tickets); $25 for adults; and $15 for kids (5-16 years old). V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets include one beverage ticket and a T-shirt. Purchase at eventbrite.com.

Baytowne Mardi Street Pardi

Prepare to let your hair down on what many call the most festive day of the year, Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday. "Laissez les bon temps rouler" (let the good times roll) with the Baytowne Mardi Street Pardi from 6-8 p.m. March 1. The Village Street party includes music, street performers, entertainers and more. The post-pardi celebration continues into the night with parties at various Baytowne establishments.

Classical Connections Concerts

The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Beauty & The Beast

Northwest Florida Ballet will return to the Mattie Kelly Arts Center again in the spring with the NFB company premiere of Beauty & The Beast at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12. A VIP party exclusively for season subscribers, cast, staff and special guests will also occur immediately following the March 11 performance. Tickets are $37/adults and $17.50/child at https://nfballet.org/.

St. Paddy’s Family Day

Enjoy an Irish dance performance, kids’ activities, a leprechaun treasure hunt, and fun surprises for lucky adults from 2-4 p.m. March 19 at HarborWalk Village. Performance by The Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance at 2:30 p.m.