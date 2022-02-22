Destin History and Fishing Museum recognizes volunteers for hours of service

The Destin History and Fishing Museum held its volunteer recognition luncheon Thursday at Dewey Destin’s Harborside.

“We have a group of wonderful volunteers that helps the museum to follow-through not only the day-to-day museum operations but with the special events and annual fundraisers,” said Kathy Marler Blue, executive director of the museum.

More:Volunteer Spotlight: Fraser says his time at museum is all about meeting the people

The United States Presidential Volunteer Service Awards are presented to volunteers across America for their hours of volunteer service. There are several different levels from bronze, silver and gold, plus more. The bronze award is for those who have done more than 100 hours of service, silver for 250 hours and gold for 500 hours.

“The museum has volunteers that have reached many of these levels over the past few years and continue to achieve by volunteering,” Blue said.

Wendy Parker was a new recipient of the bronze award this year.

Volunteers Terry Long and Levy Blue have reached diamond level with more than 1,000 hours of service. They each received a certificate and an engraved cup.

More:Open house at Destin History and Fishing Museum tagged a success

Long-time volunteer Dave Fraser, with 5,395 hours of service, has reached diamond level three and received a certificate and a $50 gift certificate. Fraser, who began in March 2012, volunteers on Thursdays and Saturdays at the museum.