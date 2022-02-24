DESTIN SNOWBIRD CLUB: Smaller in number but events well attended this season

The Destin Log

The COVID virus may have clipped the wings of the Destin snowbirds this past season, but we certainly weren’t grounded. The numbers were only about half the usual - just over 900 - but all the weekly activities were well attended, and the majority of special events were sold-out.

President Don Collins said his main goal was to make sure the club remained fiscally sound. He, and the board of directors were able to reach that goal; the 2022/2023 season will open financially secure.

The focus will now be to regrow membership numbers. That task will fall on the shoulders of the newly installed board of directors, President Ruth Beckett of Michigan, 1st Vice-President Walter Williamson of Mississippi, 2nd Vice-President Ken Campbell of Illinois, Secretary Cindy Varnell of Tennessee, Treasurer Pete Sikkenga of Michigan, Webmaster Jack Krasky of Minnesota, Publicity Director Mary Pierce of Michigan, Member-at-Large Dean Harper of Tennessee, new Member-at-Large Brenda Murphy of Michigan, and Past President Advisor Don Collins of Ontario. The board has been expanded to include two new positions. They are Registration chairperson Linda Zukonik and Prize Committee chairperson Gene Holzer.

President Beckett called her first meeting to order immediately after the Tuesday, Feb. 22, general meeting. She laid out her objectives for the coming season recognizing that a lot depends on membership numbers.

The smaller club size wasn’t a factor when it came to the giving spirit of Destin’s snowbirds. The club collected $2,500 and donated to Children in Crisis and the American Cancer Society. Many churches, thrift shops and local non-profits also reaped the benefits of the clubs charitable-minded members.

We realize, however, that we always receive more than we give, and we are grateful. Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce who were on hand to welcome us last November, and to the staff of the Destin Community Center who made our “Roost” feel so hospitable. Thank you to Sheriff Kyle Corbitt who kept us safe and reminded us regularly to “lock-up.” Thank you to all the local talent who filled our Tuesday mornings with pure delight, and to all our vendors who made so many of us feel like winners. The list of local businesses who support us seems to grow each year, and they all can be found on our website at www.thedestinsnowbirds.com. Please continue to patronize them while you are still here.

I would personally like to thank the Destin Log for publishing my articles each week, and a special shout-out to our photographer Duane Hall. Duane has begun to post many of the photos he has taken throughout the season on our group Facebook page, “The Destin Snowbirds.” In fact, he has already posted quite a few photos from last week’s events including the Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance and The Annual Fashion Show Luncheon.

Due to weather, the Can/Am Cup that was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17, had to be rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23. The winners, scores and photos from the event will be published on the group page soon. Photos from the New Orleans Mardi Gras trip will be found there as well.

The storage lockers will be available on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 8 - 9:30 a.m. If you have questions about storing your items, contact Linda Zukonik at 810-441-7042, or Tom Franklin at 218-230-3212.

Safe travels home. Be sure to return next season and bring a friend!

Mary Pierce, publicity director, is from Toledo, Ohio, and can be reached at 419-250-9377 or destinsbclub.publicity@gmail.com.