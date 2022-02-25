DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Feb. 26

The Destin Log

Artisan Market

A number of talented artists, top-notch local growers, and bakers are featured at Destin Commons Artisan Market in Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the last Sunday of every month.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Mardi Gras Celebration

Celebrate Mardi Gras with HarborWalk Village from 2-5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 with live music by Fais Do-Do at 2 p.m., followed by beads, dazzling floats, and street performers when the parade rolls through the Village at 4 p.m.

Mardi Gras Parade

The Village of Baytowne Wharf streets will be filled with costumed dogs and their humans along with unique and colorful floats, golf carts, and pickup trucks at 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Mardi Gras music will fill the air as four-pawed friends and parade participants shower parade-goers with a barrage of beads, moon pies, and other trinkets.

Pawdi Gras

Enter your pup in a festive Pawdi Gras Pet Costume Contest at HarborWalk Village from 3:30-4 p.m. Feb. 27. Registration begins at 3 p.m.

Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction

It's time to dust off your paddles because patron package registration is now open for the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family. Simply click the button below to register. Register at https://e.givesmart.com/s/:g9kJd4s_Qxv/e/nM5/#page. Join DCWAF April 22 - 23 for a fully in-person, live auction experience under the tent in Grand Boulevard. More information can be found on dcwaf.org.

Free Tax-Aide Program

Destin Library is teaming up again with AARP to provide free tax preparation services. You do not need to be a member of AARP to use the Tax-Aide program. Tax volunteers can prepare simple federal returns (no state returns or federal returns with rental income). Appointments are available every Thursday beginning Feb. 3 and ending March 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a copy of your 2021 tax return, a photo ID, and Social Security card to the appointment. Call the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 to schedule your appointment or stop by to schedule in person.

Baytowne Mardi Street Pardi

Prepare to let your hair down on what many call the most festive day of the year, Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday. "Laissez les bon temps rouler" (let the good times roll) with the Baytowne Mardi Street Pardi from 6-8 p.m. March 1. The Village Street party includes music, street performers, entertainers and more. The post-pardi celebration continues into the night with parties at various Baytowne establishments.

Mac & Cheese Festival

Presented by Cox Media, the Fourth Annual Mac & Cheese Festival is a family-friendly event that will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists inspired by the South’s favorite comfort food from 12-3 p.m. March 6 at Destin Commons. All proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. Tickets are $45 for VIC (Very Important Cheese tickets); $25 for adults; and $15 for kids (5-16 years old). V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese) tickets include one beverage ticket and a T-shirt. Purchase at eventbrite.com.

Classical Connections Concerts

The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Beauty & The Beast

Northwest Florida Ballet will return to the Mattie Kelly Arts Center again in the spring with the NFB company premiere of Beauty & The Beast at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12. A VIP party exclusively for season subscribers, cast, staff and special guests will also occur immediately following the March 11 performance. Tickets are $37/adults and $17.50/child at https://nfballet.org/.

St. Paddy’s Family Day

Enjoy an Irish dance performance, kids’ activities, a leprechaun treasure hunt, and fun surprises for lucky adults from 2-4 p.m. March 19 at HarborWalk Village. Performance by The Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance at 2:30 p.m.