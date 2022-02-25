Gulfview Plaza down, but not forgotten by business owners

Just this last week, the empty Gulfview Plaza in Destin sandwiched between Pizza Hut and Big Boss 76 Station was demolished.

During a November meeting last year, the Destin City Council unanimously approved a major development order for a Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant to go on that site at 1021 U.S. Highway 98 E.

The shopping center was torn down last week and cleanup continued this week to make way for the restaurant. The new restaurant will replace the current Chick-fil-A that stands a few lots to the east.

At its new location, Chick-fil-A will have more room for the “stacking” of customers’ vehicles heading through the drive-thru without backing up onto U.S. 98 as they do at the existing Chick-fil-A.

Although the Gulfview Plaza is gone, it's not forgotten by business owners who spent years there growing their clientele.

From 1987 to 2018, Donna Stuart of LaDonna’s Hair Salon did many haircuts, styles and shampoos in her shop that sat in the corner of the plaza.

“It was a good spot, a really good spot,” Stuart said.

Stuart retired in 2018 and closed the shop after 50 years as a hair stylist.

“We had a fabulous staff. The girls that were with me were with me for 20 years at that point,” she said of when she retired.

Stuart moved to Gulfview in 1987 before Emerald Coast Parkway existed.

“Steve Abbott was my Realtor and he recommended it because all the movement was going east at that time,” she said. “I was worried about going that far east … if I would have clients come that far out.”

Back in the mid-80s the Green Knight Lounge at the corner of U.S. 98 and Main Street marked the east end of town, about where the CVS store is now located.

“If you went past the Green Knight, you were way out of town,” Stuart said.

And right after the parkway opened up, Fudpucker’s was the first to put a restaurant on the road that is now filled with shopping centers and restaurants.

Stuart recalled thinking, “Who is going to go that far out there to eat and drink … go all that way?”

Stuart loved her time at Gulfview.

“It was always great, in fact, when I first moved there I thought I had moved into the Taj Mahal,” she said. “I was kind of scared of the rent, but it was really a great location. And we had the Holiday Inn across the street … that was our landmark.”

The Holiday Inn Hawaiiki, with the revolving restaurant on top, was demolished in 2013.

During Suart's stay at the plaza, she was surrounded by businesses such as the Destin Chamber of Commerce, which was located at the front of the L-shaped plaza.

Helen Donaldson, executive director of the Destin Fishing Rodeo today, was working for the chamber during those years as director of community affairs. The chamber was there from about 1986 to 1998.

“It was a far cry from our old building,” Donaldson said. “It was a really a great location for the time because commerce was moving more east and it let us serve the community more fully out to Sandestin,” Donaldson said.

Her job was to oversee the Destin Seafood Festival and Mayfest, along with a few breakfasts and after-hour gatherings and committees.

When they moved in, Donaldson said they even had it professionally decorated by Sugar Beach Interiors.

“It was fancy … like moving from the bus station to the Taj Mahal,” she said.

Another business at the plaza was Payne Chiropractic. Dr. Alan Payne was there from April 1995 to 2007. Today he is located at 4014 Commons Drive West.

Payne recalled six months after being opened at the plaza, Hurricane Opal came through and flooded the building, knocked out windows and collapsed the ceiling.

Payne said when his patients did their five-minute walks at the plaza, they would see places like Giff’s sub shop, Signs Now, LaDonna’s, Willa Marriott Reality and the Destin chamber.

“I got very involved with the chamber and really enjoyed Mayfest,” Payne said.

As for the location just off U.S. 98, he said, “getting on 98 was like playing Frogger.”

Other businesses that have come and gone over the years included Skee Ball City, Pasquale’s Pizza and Gulf Seafood, and most recently Impact Life Church.

Stuart stopped by the plaza the day the demolition started.

“It was kind of a happy sad. … it was a wonderful location with a great clientele,” she said.