Six vie to wear the crown of Miss Destin 2022, reign over 74th annual Rodeo

The road to Miss Destin is up and running, a bit earlier than usual, but a run to remember just the same for the six girls who have tossed their hats in the ring for a chance to wear the crown of Miss Destin 2022.

The six contestants are Ella Katheryn Campbell, Vivian Natonio, Bianca Rodriguez, Noah Emily Sommerville, Morgan Sparks and Bella Wasson.

With the title of Miss Destin comes a $2,000 academic scholarship. The pageant is not a beauty contest. Contestants are judged on personality, communication skills and availability to fulfil the duties of Miss Destin at the 74th Destin Fishing Rodeo.

Last year, the Miss Destin events started in early April and wrapped up with the pageant the first week of May.

This year, however, due to proms, spring breaks and Easter, “it was either do it now or wait until late May,” said Helen Donaldson, executive director of the Destin Fishing Rodeo.

So “now” got the nod from organizers, and the girls are already getting into the spirit of the pageant.

The girls and their parents got the chance Tuesday afternoon to attend the first of three events planned for the contestants, a Soda Party at the Destin History and Fishing Museum in the Rodeo Gallery.

Heidi LoCicero, a Rodeo volunteer who oversees the fashion portion of the pageant, got a chance to talk with the girls at the party on Tuesday.

“Miss Destin pageant is near and dear to my heart,” LoCicero said.

She got involved with the pageant after her daughter Peyton served as Miss Destin in 2010.

“I know and love what Miss Destin does … it’s not just pageant week, but all year,” LoCicero said.

“It’s far more than the sash and crown … but is an honor to represent your community,” she told the girls.

LoCicero will be assisting the girls in picking out clothing for the fashion portion of the pageant.

But before that, the girls will be going on a Harbor Cruise on March 1 and then a Judges Tea on March 6. At the tea, the girls will have individual interviews with the pageant judges as well as an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon with other contestants and their parents. The pageant is set for 5 p.m. March 12 at Shoreline Church in Destin.

“Don’t get nervous about the interviews,” Donaldson told the contestants. “Just be yourself. We’re looking for someone who is genuine.”

Following a gathering in the Rodeo gallery, the girls went through a short photo shoot followed by a tour of the museum by Kathy Marler Blue.

Although Miss Destin’s primary function is to represent the Destin Fishing Rodeo at weigh-ins every day during October, it’s more than that. She serves as a public figure throughout the year, representing Destin at many functions.

“It’s a great stepping stone,” LoCicero reminded the girls.

Here’s a little more insight into this year’s contestants and why they want to be Miss Destin.

Ella Kathryn Campbell, 17, 11th grader at Fort Walton Beach High School. She is the daughter of Jimbo and Julie Campbell.

"I love Destin and its history and hope to continue our traditions with every opportunity that I get,” Campbell wrote on her application.

She believes she would be a good Miss Destin because, “I hold myself to the upmost standards and understand that the title of Miss Destin comes with the responsibility to represent Destin in the best way possible,” Campbell said.

Vivian Natonio, 17, 11th grader at Fort Walton Beach High School. She is the daughter of Turin and Jennifer Natonio.

Natonio said she would like to be Miss Destin because, “I think it would be an overall amazing experience with lots of learning opportunity and community exposure.”

She believes she would be a good one because, “even though I have not lived here all my life, Destin has become my home and the answer I tell people when they ask me where I’m from. Destin has shaped me into who I am today and I am a great example of what such an inclusive community can do. I love to make conversation and work great in stressful situations.”

Bianca Rodriguez, 16, 11th grader at Niceville High School. She is the daughter of Al and Felcia Iannaccone.

Rodriguez would like to be Miss Destin because, “it would be a wonderful opportunity to represent my city in an impactful way.

“I love my community, am hardworking, and will help out in any way I can,” Rodriguez wrote as a reason why she would be a good Miss Destin.

Noah Emily Sommerville, 16, 11th grader at Niceville High School. She is the daughter of Trent and Meredith Sommerville.

Sommerville said she would like to be Miss Destin because, “I love my hometown and want to be a part of the history. I enjoy activities that involve working with large groups of people and representing such an amazing vacation destination would be an honor.”

And she said would make a good Miss Destin because, “I’m approachable and love being around new people. I know I’d love representing Destin, meeting people and learning more about our city so I can share the spirit of Destin and our people with the thousands who visit our beaches and harbor each year,” she wrote on her application.

Morgan Sparks, 16, 11th grader at Fort Walton Beach High School. She is the daughter of Houston and Anne Sparks.

Sparks wrote that she would like to be Miss Destin because, “it is a great opportunity and a huge honor to have the chance to represent this amazing city. From an early age, I have always looked up to the previous Miss Destins and everything that they do for our wonderful community. I have been waiting and preparing for the chance to compete for this title ever since my parents started taking me to the Destin Fishing Rodeo as a little girl. I would stand and watch Miss Destin usher the boats in with all of the fabulous fish and wish that I could be out there with them. Like my sister, who is the current Miss Destin 2021, I would use my Miss Destin platform to be a positive, Christian role model for children to look up to in our community. As a young girl, I have witnessed the Destin community come together and deliver meals to my family during difficult times, support area families going through tough times, and I would love to give back to this incredible community as they have done for so many people in Destin.”

“I am a strong Christian role model for the young people in our community,” Sparks wrote on her application as to why she would be a good Miss Destin. “I am passionate about helping children in need and I would use this platform to advocate and mentor children in our community that are going through tough times. My sister was an incredible Miss Destin this past year and I cannot wait to follow in her footsteps.”

Bella Wasson, 17, 11th grader at Niceville High School. She is the daughter of Chip and Caroline Wasson.

“I believe in giving back to the community and see the opportunity to be Miss Destin as an honor and privilege to serve the city that has given me so much,” Wasson wrote.

She believes she be a good Miss Destin because, “I love the city of Destin and all of the things it has to offer from fishing, to its history, people and finally the most beautiful beaches in the world. I love meeting people and listening to their stories and especially enjoy a good fish story!”