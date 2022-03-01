Destin's Bailey Scott gets her kicks in while winning a couple of world titles in karate

At 10-years-old, Bailey Scott already knows what she wants to do with her life: karate.

“I want to do it for the rest of my life. It’s my passion. It’s the reason why I’m still here. I don’t even know where I would be today if I hadn’t done karate,” said the 4-foot, 10- inch girl dressed in her black karate gi.

On Jan. 20, Scott was awarded the title of World Champion in North American Sport Karate Association (NASKA) for youth weapons 9 and under girls extreme and youth form 9 and under girl's creative for the year 2021 at a ceremony in Chicago. She was also selected to the World Top 10 by NASKA.

Throughout the year, Scott competed in more than a dozen tournaments from Miami to Memphis, Tennessee, to Atlanta, earning points that earned the status of World Champion.

And the 10-year-old, who has already earned her junior black belt, beams when she talks about karate.

When asked what she likes best about karate, she is quick to say, “Fighting. I like to beat people up. It’s fun. It’s really fun. Trust me, it's very entertaining.”

As a matter of fact, she got into karate because she liked to punch on her older brother.

“We would always pass by here and sometimes I would just hit my brother … then I thought I could just do karate instead,” she said.

So, at age 7 she started doing karate and training at Resolute Martial Arts and Family Fitness in Destin.

Today she competes as part of Team Sharkey out of Chicago, but still trains twice a week at Resolute.

“This is where I started … this is where I got my belt,” Bailey said of Resolute.

The owner and instructor at Resolute says she has a lot of drive and potential.

“She’s extremely good,” Hollie Hamm said.

She described Bailey as “most coachable, great attitude and passionate.”

“She’ll go home and work until she gets it right. No excuses. … 'I will be better,' ” Hamm said.

“She’ll keep at it until she gets it right and do it with a smile … until she gets in the ring,” Hamm said, then she is all business.

Scott competes in sport karate, which is very active.

“You do tons of flips, high kicks. … It just goes really fast,” said Bailey, who noted that she finds traditional karate “slow and boring.”

Her dad, Bryan, did traditional karate for 17 years.

“I don’t have enough patience for traditional,” Bailey said.

In tournaments, she competes in forms, sparring and weapons.

“I like sparring the most, because it’s against somebody,” Bailey said.

Then there are forms in which she does kata and whoever has the best technique wins, she said.

As for weapons, they use swords, kamas, bows and nunchucks.

“I like to do the kamas,” basically a stick with a sickle on it, Bailey said.

She twirls them around while doing flips.

Her best move on the floor is the kick.

“I just come in with a side kick because the side kick is one of the most powerful in karate. Sometimes it will even knock them down, if I’m lucky,” she said.

She also likes the “continuous fighting.”

“It’s one of my favorites, you have to just keep rushing in and have to get your kicks in,” she said.

Bryan described it as a “two-minute free-for-all.”

Bailey said the event is based on how aggressive you are and your control of the ring.

A kick to certain parts of the body is worth more than others. For example, a kick to the chest is worth 1 point, while a kick to the head is worth 2.

Baileyt says she has had some tough matches in the last couple years.

“One time there was this girl that was a foot taller than me and outweighed me by 40 pounds,” she said.

Scott was competing with a team and she beat all the short girls and moved up to the grand championship event.

“She had to go against that big girl. … She was no joke,” Bryan said.

“But most of the time she’s fighting a little girl her size and she just goes right through them,” he added.

Does she ever get scared when having to go up against someone bigger?

“A lot of times,” she said. “But the adrenaline rushes in when you’re in a match. ... It kicks in.”

Bailey's best tournament in the past year was the Pan American International in Miami.

“I did well there. ... I went against four or five girls,” she said.

She did so well that her dad had to buy another suitcase to bring home all the trophies.

Bailey has won about 30 trophies and 40-something medals over her short career. But the one she is most proud of is her first.

She competed in the Battle of Atlanta at age 8 and won her first trophy in sparring. It was a double elimination tournament in which she had to fight her way back to win.

“I was so proud of it,” she said.

Bailey is back on the tournament road this year with an event scheduled in Memphis and then in New Jersey. She says she will probably do 15 to 20 tournaments in 2022.

She also has plans to test for an adult black belt in October.

But she is still a kid at heart.

In all the traveling for tournaments, Bailey's favorite part is the hotels.

“They always have the tournaments in the big cities … so they always have the nicest hotels,” she said.

And when she’s not traveling to tournaments over the weekends, she attends Destin Elementary School and is in Ms. Matthews fourth-grade class.

Her favorite subjects are science and math.

“I got all A’s until fourth grade and then I got a B in reading on my mid-term,” she said.

"If she didn’t make good grades, we wouldn’t be doing all this,” Bryan noted.