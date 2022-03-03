DESTIN SNOWBIRD CLUB: Season finishes up with Can/Am Cup

The Destin Log

One more thing!

I thought my reports on the snowbird season were finished, but, due to a weather delay, the 2nd annual Can/Am Cup was moved to the last week in February, and it turned out to be too awesome to ignore.

Team USA won the Cup! The score was 11 to 9, which meant that, had just one more American team lost, the results would have been another tie – like the inaugural tournament. However, throughout the tournament, both sides scored victories.

The match was held at Fort Walton Beach Golf Club Feb. 23. Ten Canadian teams challenged 10 American teams for a field of 20 players. Due to construction on the course, the back nine holes of the Pines Course were played twice. That meant everyone had two chances to win the longest drive and the closest to the pin holes.

Jim Demers of Michigan and Marilyn Kennedy of Ontario won longest drive awards on hole No. 13. Mary Pierce of Michigan and Steve Urban of Wisconsin won closest to the pin on hole No. 12. Dominic Diosisto of Ontario won closest to the pin on hole No. 15 (there was no women’s contest). He also won the prize for lowest net score – 62. Awards and a plethora of door prizes were given out at the conclusion of the contest, and I don’t believe anyone walked away empty-handed. Most of all, everyone had a tremendous time, and chairmen Rick Mettle (USA) and Rick Baker (Canada) are already making plans for next season’s competition.

The new Board of Directors has already met twice to establish a schedule for the 2022/2023 snowbird season. Unlike past years when the official start of the season opened in November, the ribbon cutting ceremony will not take place until Dec. 5, 2022. The first snowbird meeting will be Dec. 6. The big registration will take place on Jan. 3, 2023. These plans are tentative, however, and snowbirds are encouraged to check the website (www.thedestinsnowbirds.com) regularly. Another good source of information is the group Facebook page (The Destin Snowbirds).

Many snowbirds already “flew the coup,” and younger spring-breakers are replacing them - keeping Destin’s roads fairly frenetic. Therefore, if you are packing-up and heading north anytime soon, please drive carefully. We’re looking forward to your return next season.

Mary Pierce, publicity director, is from Toledo, Ohio, and can be reached at 419-250-9377 or destinsbclub.publicity@gmail.com.