Miss Destin contestants set sail aboard Southern Star on the quest to wear the crown

Under sunny skies, the six Miss Destin candidates along with a few family members were treated to a cruise aboard the Southern Star Dolphin Cruise boat Wednesday afternoon as part of the quest to wear the crown for 2022.

It was smooth sailing through the harbor, East Pass and out into Choctawhatchee Bay, with a few dolphins making an appearance on the annual trip that leads up to the pageant set for 5 p.m. March 12 at Shoreline Church in Destin.

The six girls vying for the crown are Ella Katheryn Campbell, Vivian Natonio, Bianca Rodriguez, Noah Emily Sommerville, Morgan Sparks and Bella Wasson.

The lucky girl to be crowned Miss Destin 2022 will serve at the month-long Destin Fishing Rodeo in October as well as be an ambassador around town throughout the year. She also will be the recipient of at least a $2,000 scholarship.

Each girl was asked to bring an individual “poster collage” on the boat ride.

“They are asked to show as much about themselves on the posters without using their name or photos of themselves,” said Helen Donaldson, executive director of the Destin Fishing Rodeo.

When it was all said and done, Sommerville won the poster contest and received a goody bag for her efforts. Sommerville did her poster in the form of a crossword puzzle.

“I did it so I could tell more about myself,” said Sommerville, noting she sometimes does crossword puzzles.

“The poster that Noah did was one of the cleverest I’ve ever seen in the 25 or so years that I’ve been doing Miss Destin,” Donaldson said.

Each of the girls on the trip received an embroidered bag loaded with goodies such as T-shirts from Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House and AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar. They also received waterproof beach bags from HarborWalk Marina and Tervis cups from Centennial Bank. Also included were gift cards to Chick-fil-A, Harry T’s and a trip aboard the Buccaneer Pirate Ship.

While on the harbor cruise the girls had fun shooting selfies as well as doing TikTok videos.

Up next, the girls will attend a Judges Tea on Sunday, when they will sit down with the individual pageant judges for a question-and-answer time.