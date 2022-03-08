DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - March 9

The Destin Log

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Classical Connections Concerts

The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Beauty & The Beast

Northwest Florida Ballet will return to the Mattie Kelly Arts Center again in the spring with the NFB company premiere of Beauty & The Beast at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12. A VIP party exclusively for season subscribers, cast, staff and special guests will also occur immediately following the March 11 performance. Tickets are $37/adults and $17.50/child at https://nfballet.org/.

Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction

It's time to dust off your paddles because patron package registration is now open for the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family. Simply click the button below to register. Register at https://e.givesmart.com/s/:g9kJd4s_Qxv/e/nM5/#page. Join DCWAF April 22 - 23 for a fully in-person, live auction experience under the tent in Grand Boulevard. More information can be found on dcwaf.org.

Free Tax-Aide Program

Destin Library is teaming up again with AARP to provide free tax preparation services. You do not need to be a member of AARP to use the Tax-Aide program. Tax volunteers can prepare simple federal returns (no state returns or federal returns with rental income). Appointments are available every Thursday beginning Feb. 3 and ending March 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a copy of your 2021 tax return, a photo ID, and Social Security card to the appointment. Call the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 to schedule your appointment or stop by to schedule in person.

St. Paddy’s Family Day

Enjoy an Irish dance performance, kids’ activities, a leprechaun treasure hunt, and fun surprises for lucky adults from 2-4 p.m. March 19 at HarborWalk Village. Performance by The Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance at 2:30 p.m.

ECTC

Upcoming productions include Comedy on the Boulevard hosted by resident funny guy Jason Hedden and featuring headliner Jenn Weeks at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• April 12/14, 7:30 p.m. — Spring Cabaret on the Boulevard with local and regional actors performing

• May 21, 2:30 p.m. — Jr. Thespian/Company Showcase featuring group and solo works by ECTC teens. The evening will include classic and contemporary musical theatre pieces, improv, and comedic and dramatic selections.

Best of the West

HarborWalk Village has announced a new date for the previously postponed Best of the West Jazz Competition. The event will be held on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.