More students means more classrooms and teachers for Destin High next year

After decades of thinking it would never happen, Destin High School opened its doors in August of 2021 with 300 students. And now it looks as though they will have an additional 150 students for the 2022-23 year.

But with more students comes the need for more classrooms and teachers.

“We’re predicting 450 to 475 next year,” said Destin High Principal Christine Cruickshank as she sat in her office earlier this week.

Destin High opened up the application process to incoming students in mid-January. And during that first application process, the school received 137 applications, mostly ninth graders.

“All of those students have been offered admission,” she said.

As for the second application process, Cruickshank already has about 14 more students to add to the mix which will put Destin High over 150 incoming students for 2022-23.

But not to fret, they have a plan.

“We are going to be looking at the phase 2 building starting … hopefully this summer sometime. That’s the plan as of now,” she said.

Phase 2 will consist of a three-story classroom building in the back corner of the property behind the current facility that sits off Commons Drive and will house approximately 20-25 classrooms.

But until then, with the school's population reaching 450 or more next year, the school is looking to bring in four portables.

“Right now, I’m using every classroom in this building for something,” Cruickshank said.

So, the portables will allow them to spread out a little bit, get more teachers in and keep the class sizes down.

Two of the portables will be placed in back by the bus ramp and two at the front eastern corner of the school grounds.

“That way we can keep the traffic open for car riders,” she said. “And more portables will mean more hires for teachers.”

She is looking to hire anywhere between six and 10 teachers for next year.

“I’ll need at least one in every core area and then a few more electives,” she said, noting their electives are growing.

Teachers that would like to work at Destin High should go ahead and send in an application.

Once registration is over and she sees where the numbers are for each class, “I’ll know my exact hires,” she said, which should be sometime in April.

“But anyone who wants to, can send in now,” she said.

Destin High is growing its curriculum to include culinary and hopefully hospitality and tourism for next year.

“We are bringing in nine AP (Advanced Placement) classes,” she said.

The teachers on staff are starting to train now to be able to teach those AP classes.

“I can’t say enough about this staff and group of teachers,” Cruickshank said. “We run this place with about 20 people, but it’s all for the love of these kids and the Destin community.

“This year has flown … I look back and say, where has it gone?” she said. “It’s been a great learning year … a growing year.”

Cruickshank said they will take some time in the summer and “revisit the year” and see where they can improve and make it better.

“Not that’s it hasn’t been great, but you always want to improve,” she said. “Our goal by the fall, is go through the accreditation process, so we can keep moving forward.”

The accreditation process, according to the U.S. Department of Education website, is to ensure that schools “meet, and maintain, minimum standards of quality and integrity regarding academics, administration, and related services.”

Destin High will also be applying for Florida High School Athletic Association membership.

This first year, Destin has fielded 22 sports from golf, swim, tennis, volleyball, cross country, basketball, baseball, softball and more.

Next year, football will be in the lineup under the direction of Head Coach E.G. Green.

“The stars aligned just properly (this first year),” Cruickshank said.

Between the 22 sportss one team, the extracurriculars, arts and theater groups, Destin High has gone beyond what she hoped.

“I’m excited that there is something here for everybody … we’re just moving and shaking here at Destin High,” she said.