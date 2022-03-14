Ella Kathryn Campbell is Miss Destin 2022; will reign over the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo

First came the shock, then a big smile spread across her face as Ella Kathryn Campbell was named Miss Destin 2022 at the annual Miss Destin Pageant at Shoreline Church in Destin.

“I’m in shock and my crown is falling off … but I’m so happy,” Campbell said as she posed for countless photos wearing the sash and crown.

Miss Destin’s primary duty is to serve during the month-long October Destin Fishing Rodeo as well as an ambassador for the city of Destin throughout the year.

"I could not be more proud of her being Miss Destin,” said her mother Julie Campbell as she watched her on the stage posing as family and friends snapped photo after photo. She is the daughter of Julie and Jimbo Campbell of Destin. “She will be an excellent representative for the city of Destin … she’s a great girl.”

This was Ella Kathryn’s second run for Miss Destin.

“I wasn’t surprised, she had the best experience last year, that she could not wait. She was counting down the days till Miss Destin was here,” her mother said.

"I had so much fun last year and the girls are so amazing I just knew I had to run again, even if I didn’t win. I did it for the girls and the community,” Ella Kathryn said.

As Miss Destin, Ella Kathryn, a junior at Fort Walton Beach, is the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship, courtesy of the city of Destin, Destin Charter Boat Association, Destin Chamber of Commerce, The Family of Nancy Cheney and Larry Hatchett Fishing Foundation.

First runner-up was Bella Wasson. She received a 1,000 scholarship, the Bonnie Orr Memorial Award.

Winner of the Most Photogenic Award was Vivian Natonio. She received $200 cash and award from Guy’s Glass and Mirror.

Winner of the Nancy Cheney Congeniality Award, voted on by her peers, was Bianca Rodriguez. She was the recipient of $200 cash and award from the family of Nancy Cheney.

Winner of the Peyton LoCicero Humanitarian Award was Morgan Sparks. She received $500 cash and awards from Frill Seekers Gifts.

Every girl who participated in the pageant received a $50 Rodeo Heritage Award, sponsored by the charter boat Lady Em and Capt. Mike Eller and a $25 Miss Destin Community award from Emerald Coast Rental Management.

During the pageant, each of the girls participated in a fashion show while Rodeo volunteer and owner of Frill Seekers Heidi LoCicero told a little about each of the girls. They later performed a dance routine choreographed by Miss Destin 2021 Kaylie Sparks and then walked through a formal gown presentation.

After the gown presentation each of the girls had to answer a mystery question. The questions were drawn at random and asked by master of ceremonies Christian Garman. Some of the questions ranged from “What would your super human power be?” to “If you were stranded on a desert island what three things would you take?” to “Who is your favorite Disney character and why?”

Ella Kathryn’s question was “If you had the choice of fame or fortune which would you pick?”

She picked fame. “If your famous you’ll get the fortune … it’s a win, win,” she said.

Before the pageant, the girls participated in a Soda Party at the Destin History and Fishing Museum, a harbor cruise aboard the Southern Star and a Judges Tea.

Ella Kathryn said the thing she is looking forward to most as Miss Destin is the annual Destin Fishing Rodeo. “It’s just a staple piece of being Miss Destin … I’m really looking forward to it.”

But for now, “I’m going to go to Chick-Fil-A … got to go see my co-workers,” she said Saturday night.