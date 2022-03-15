Night at the Museum Silent Auction pulls in $17,000-plus for Destin History and Fishing Museum

Surrounded by big fish mounts and loads of Destin history, more than 100 guests had the chance to bid on 66 packages Friday night at the first-ever Night at the Museum Silent Auction at the Destin History and Fishing Museum.

People in attendance bid on spa days, concert passes, fishing trips, rounds of golf and much more.

But when it was all said and done, between event ticket sales, cash donations and bids on packages, the event raised $17,475 for the museum.

“It was wonderful to see so many local people who had never had the opportunity to visit the museum before,” said Kathy Marler Blue, executive director of the museum. “Having the event at the museum allowed us to showcase the history and heritage of Destin in a fun and entertaining way."

Several of the guest as they left complimented Blue and the museum volunteers on the event.

In the past, the museum has hosted a Gumbo Cookoff and Silent Auction at the Destin Community Center in January. This year instead of the cookoff, the museum opted for something different and decided to hold the silent auction as a fundraiser.

As folks entered the doors, they were each given an armband that allowed them to come in and bid on the packages. There were two food tables set up near the shark displays with food from AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar as well as the Boathouse. Some of the treats on the tables included sushi, corn muffins, candied bacon and more.

The fish wall room of the museum was where people got the chance to bid on packages plus a chance to have beer or wine, with the beer coming from Destin Brewery.

During the evening, people had the chance to go outside under the big tent and listen to music provided by Austin Jennings or listen to guest speaker Mike Thornburg talk of pirates and shipwrecks.

Outside under a tent in the back of the museum, Chef Jim Shirah from Dewey Destin’s kept food coming as some of the staff from Dewey’s walked around the museum with food trays.

People had more than two hours to get their bids in, with some coming back two and three times to make sure they were still top bidder or to even add on a few dollars.

Some stayed to collect their items before they left while others will be contacted if they won.

Blue and the museum would like to thank these in-kind donors: Do-Nut Hole Bakery & Café, East Pass Coffee Co., Boathouse Oyster Bar, AJ’s, Dewey Destin’s Seafood, Boshamps, Harbor Docks, Pink Coyote Dessert Company, Destin Brewery and Pavlic’s Florist.