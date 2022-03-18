DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - March 19

The Destin Log

St. Paddy’s Family Day

Enjoy an Irish dance performance, kids’ activities, a leprechaun treasure hunt, and fun surprises for lucky adults from 2-4 p.m. March 19 at HarborWalk Village. Performance by The Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance at 2:30 p.m.

BoJamz Festival

Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House on Destin Harbor will hold its annual BoJamz Music and Arts Festival on March 26 to benefit The Wright Fight for Cystic Fibrosis

The event will feature a huge crawfish boil, live music, silent auctions and, of course, drink and food specials all day. A $10 suggested donation at the door and a large silent auction will help raise funds for this cause. Music will start at 11:30 a.m. at the oyster house at 414 Harbor Blvd. in Destin.

Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction

It's time to dust off your paddles because patron package registration is now open for the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family. Simply click the button below to register. Register at https://e.givesmart.com/s/:g9kJd4s_Qxv/e/nM5/#page. Join DCWAF April 22 - 23 for a fully in-person, live auction experience under the tent in Grand Boulevard. More information can be found on dcwaf.org.

Free Tax-Aide Program

Destin Library is teaming up again with AARP to provide free tax preparation services. You do not need to be a member of AARP to use the Tax-Aide program. Tax volunteers can prepare simple federal returns (no state returns or federal returns with rental income). Appointments are available every Thursday beginning Feb. 3 and ending March 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a copy of your 2021 tax return, a photo ID, and Social Security card to the appointment. Call the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 to schedule your appointment or stop by to schedule in person.

ECTC

Upcoming productions include Comedy on the Boulevard hosted by resident funny guy Jason Hedden and featuring headliner Jenn Weeks at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• April 12/14, 7:30 p.m. — Spring Cabaret on the Boulevard with local and regional actors performing

• May 21, 2:30 p.m. — Jr. Thespian/Company Showcase featuring group and solo works by ECTC teens. The evening will include classic and contemporary musical theatre pieces, improv, and comedic and dramatic selections.

Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Destin’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Morgan Sports Center, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail. For ages 12 and under, the event also includes a special egg hunting zone for crawlers and toddlers. For more information, call the City of Destin Recreation Department at 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.

Best of the West

HarborWalk Village has announced a new date for the previously postponed Best of the West Jazz Competition. The event will be held on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MKAF Spring Concerts in the Village

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) kicks off the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series April 21 with the showstopping Michael Jackson LIVE, direct from Las Vegas featuring Santana Jackson, one of the top Michael Jackson tribute artists in the world. Gates open at 6 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online at MKAF.org/events.

• April 28: Naturally 7

• May 5: Shania Twin (Shania Twain Tribute)

• May 12: Yacht Rock Revue

• May 19: Six Piece Suits

• May 26: Taylor Dayne

• June 2: Alter Eagles

•June 9: Sister Hazel

• June 16: Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing the music of Led Zeppelin

• June 23: Boogie Wonder Band

Sinfonia Concert

The main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort Walton Beach Convention Center April 30 as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.