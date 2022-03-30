Mr. & Mrs. Scotches Bar and Grill serves up American and island food

When you walk through the doors of Mr. & Mrs. Scotches Bar and Grill you don’t just have the option for one kind of food, but two.

“It’s not just one flavor here,” said restaurant owner Shereen Page. “It’s a mixture of Jamaican and American food here.”

Page, originally from Jamaica where she was a chef at a villa, has been on the Emerald Coast for the past seven years and had seen a need for Jamaican food.

She opened the restaurant, located at 34761 Emerald Coast Parkway just west of the entrance to Kelly Plantation, in October last year with a soft opening, but had a ribbon cutting just last month.

“That’s when we officially opened,” Page said.

As for the name of the restaurant, there is no Mr. & Mrs. Scotches back in the kitchen. The restaurant is named after a pepper sauce that Page makes from a Jamaican pepper.

“I’ve been doing my own pepper sauce … and when they come in, we always give them a taste of it,” she said.

Scotches, which can seat 190 people inside and another 25 patrons outside on the patio, is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

“It’s a big place … I didn’t really want a big place but this is what was available at the time,” she said.

A few weeks ago, Page hired Salenia Cole as general manager of the huge restaurant.

“We feel like God was in it bringing it all together,” Cole said. "I came in to look at the menu … and I was praying for someone good and Godly to work for and she was praying for someone to come in.”

Scotches is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner serving up American food as well as a touch of the islands.

On the menu is a Scotches Burger with a special sauce topped with onion rings, and a regular burger.

“We have alfredo pasta dishes,” Cole said, as well as steak and barbecue ribs.

On the Jamaican side, they have oxtails served with rice and peas, “red beans,” along with fried plantains or a vegetable medley. They also have jerk chicken and curried goat.

“The Americans, they love it … it’s very tasty,” Page said.

They also have oysters, raw and chargrilled. Plus quesadillas, wings and chicken nachos to name a few.

Scotches also offers entertainment as well.

Tuesday night is Karaoke and on Thursday night David Hall and Ron Adams will be performing, plus more music on Friday and Saturday night as well.

Scotches has a full bar.

“Our bartender puts on a show … you can compare him to Tom Cruise. He puts on a show,” Cole said.

Tossing and twisting bottles and pouring up drinks is Chris McKlean.

Scotches hopes in the future to add a salad bar or even a breakfast buffet.

But for now, they are open every day, with plate lunch specials for $10.99 and soups of the day and a menu loaded with American and island dishes.