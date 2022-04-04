David Seering is packing up and moving after three decades, but not before making a ‘vow’

After almost 30 years of entertaining people on the Emerald Coast and raising funds for local charities, David Seering is packed and headed to California.

Why California at a time when most are moving away from California?

“It’s not my decision … it's because of Lori,” Seering said.

Lori, his wife of 20 years come April 6, has Parkinson’s disease and wants to spend the rest of her life with family who live in Southern California.

“So, we’re moving to California, that’s the plan right now,” he said. “I thank God every day for my faith, because I believe he’s in control of everything, so it’s all good.”

Seering moved to Destin nearly three decades ago. He tells the story of Cary Shahid, who owned The Ocean Club in Miramar Beach, heard him sing in Atlanta and invited him to come down.

From 2013:David Seering — the man and his music

From 2019:Seering: From snowbirds to presidents

“He thought maybe I’d make a good fit,” Seering said.

Seering admits he’s not a big beach person, but he does love to play golf. Shahid told him of the big golf courses in the area.

In 1997 he started work at The Ocean Club.

Since then, he’s played countless events for locals, tourists and snowbirds.

Biggest accomplishments on the Emerald Coast

Seering says his two biggest accomplishments were getting involved with two local charities.

“I gave a lot of energy and effort to two charities that I support, Children in Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center. Everything else is just work,” he said.

“... I never accepted any money from any one of those organizations, just all donated time,” Seering added.

And his time and energy will be missed.

“Children in Crisis is saddened by the news that our friend, David Seering is moving,” said Ken Hair, president and CEO of Children in Crisis Inc., in an email.

“David has been a godsend to CIC and the children living at the CIC Children’s Neighborhood. Over the years, David donated his time and awesome talents for 10 David and Friends concerts benefiting CIC. The combined total for the concerts is over $200,000. David has been a hero to our at-risk children,” Hair said.

As for what he’s most proud of, Seering noted a couple of things.

“I provided the community with a little bit more (culture) back when there was not culture as far as music went,” he said.

Seering brought a different genre of music to the table when he came, such as big band music, Sinatra, symphony and Broadway music.

From 2017 :The Gathering celebrates 6 years

From 2017:Seering and Friends making music for CIC

From 2016:David Seering and Friends raise $28,000 for CIC

The other thing he is proud of is being part of the startup of four churches, one being The Gathering at Sandestin.

“To be able to see churches and bring people to Jesus Christ … how can you not be happy about that? That’s the great commission, that’s what he wants us to do,” Seering said.

Song in the making

Seering has written a new song dedicated to his wife called “The Vow.” He was in Nashville earlier this week recording it.

“It happened so quickly,” he said.

Seering said he was remembering their wedding together 20 years ago and the vows they made on that April 6.

“People kept asking me why are you moving to California, people are leaving California, not moving to it. It’s not my decision, it’s because of Lori ... but I stopped telling them that," Seering said. “Now when people ask me, I say, for better or worse, for richer or poorer in sickness and health, till death do us part.

“It kept haunting me over and over and God told me to go to the piano and write a song about the vows,” he added.

Seering was recording the song with hopes of being done by Thursday to start their trek west.

From 2014:Seering gives back with God's gift of music

“We’re packed up,” he said.

His 34-foot Class A motor home is packed and ready to head to California.

Their plans are to live in northern California for six months and work for JH Ranch, a Christian retreat out of Birmingham, Alabama, and help them with music.

“We were going to live in southern California, but we’re waiting to see what happens with the song,” Seering said. “But it’s all about her ... it’s all about her.

“It’s been a great ride. It’s been an absolute great 30 years,” Seering said.