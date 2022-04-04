DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - April 1

The Destin Log

ECTC

Upcoming productions include Comedy on the Boulevard hosted by resident funny guy Jason Hedden and featuring headliner Jenn Weeks at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• April 12/14, 7:30 p.m. — Spring Cabaret on the Boulevard with local and regional actors performing

• May 21, 2:30 p.m. — Jr. Thespian/Company Showcase featuring group and solo works by ECTC teens. The evening will include classic and contemporary musical theatre pieces, improv, and comedic and dramatic selections.

Easter Treat Trail at Destin Library

You don’t have to be Peter Cottontail to hop on down the Easter Treat Trail at the Destin Library.

Toddlers and preschoolers are invited to follow the bunny trail, where library staff will be handing out crafts, snacks, and treats at 10:30 a.m. April 13 at the library, 150 Sibert Ave., Destin. There is no cost to attend this event. However, registration is requested to make sure that there are enough goodies for every bunny.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.

Easter Bunny coming to LuLu's

Looking for an "egg-citing" happening on Easter Sunday? Bring the family and hop on over to LuLu’s to see the tropically clad Easter bunny. The Easter bunny will visit with boys and girls and give them an Easter egg with a toy inside.

He will be on hand for free photo ops with the kids from 1-3 p.m. April 17 at Lulu's at 4607 Legendary Marina Drive at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge next to Legendary Marina in Destin. For more information, visit: www.lulubuffett.com/destin/.

Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Destin’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16 at Morgan Sports Center, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail. For ages 12 and under, the event also includes a special egg hunting zone for crawlers and toddlers. For more information, call the City of Destin Recreation Department at 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction

It's time to dust off your paddles because patron package registration is now open for the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family. Simply click the button below to register. Register at https://e.givesmart.com/s/:g9kJd4s_Qxv/e/nM5/#page. Join DCWAF April 22 - 23 for a fully in-person, live auction experience under the tent in Grand Boulevard. More information can be found on dcwaf.org.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Best of the West

HarborWalk Village has announced a new date for the previously postponed Best of the West Jazz Competition. The event will be held on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MKAF Spring Concerts in the Village

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) kicks off the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series April 21 with the showstopping Michael Jackson LIVE, direct from Las Vegas featuring Santana Jackson, one of the top Michael Jackson tribute artists in the world. Gates open at 6 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online at MKAF.org/events.

• April 28: Naturally 7

• May 5: Shania Twin (Shania Twain Tribute)

• May 12: Yacht Rock Revue

• May 19: Six Piece Suits

• May 26: Taylor Dayne

• June 2: Alter Eagles

•June 9: Sister Hazel

• June 16: Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing the music of Led Zeppelin

• June 23: Boogie Wonder Band

Sinfonia Concert

The main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort Walton Beach Convention Center April 30 as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.