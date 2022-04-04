Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels appoints Koester new executive vice president

Special to the Destin Log / USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels, the seasoned property management company behind Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, announces the appointment of Gary Koester as the new executive vice president.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary to the executive team,” said Frank Flautt, co-founder of Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels. “His management approach and expertise will be instrumental in the company’s growth in 2022 and beyond.”

Koester has been a part of the Sandcastle Resort and Hotels team since 2014, having assisted with property expansions at Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, the management company’s largest and most successful property to date.

With more than two decades of hospitality experience under his belt, his initial focus will include leading a $30 million renovation beginning this October. The transformation will begin with guest room remodels, followed by renovations of the resort’s public spaces, from the on-site restaurants to additional upgrades.

“Koester’s extensive hospitality experience and involvement in varying sizes of globally recognized brands make him an asset to our team,” said Fred Alias, co-founder of Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels (SRH). “We are looking forward to Gary taking on a larger role in expansion across our properties.”

Before joining the company, Koester began his venture into the hospitality world through successfully contributing to the development and rebranding of more than two dozen properties. His résumé includes working alongside well-known brand names such as Hilton, Marriott and IHG, among others.

“Gary has proven to be a valuable member of our team, and we are confident that he will thrive in his new position,” said Robert Kamm, president and CEO of Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels. “The addition of Gary to our executive team is a natural step as we continue to grow.”

More about SRH

Sandcastle Resorts and Hotels has played an integral part in the expansion of the hospitality industry for more than 40 years. When Frank Flautt reached out to Fred Alias, the two hotelier titans joined forces to create a successful recipe for developing and managing both service and hospitality. Combined, Flautt and Alias have overseen countless properties and developed significant brand franchises, including the largest Holiday Inn franchise and the largest Marriott in the United States.

Prior to SRH's conception, Flautt founded Flautt Properties and developed one of the largest Hyatt hotels in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Alias also co-founded the luxury hotel franchise Ritz-Carlton before joining Flautt to start SRH.

Robert Kamm joined the team more than 35 years ago and has played a key role in further expanding the SRH portfolio. Over the years, Kamm has helped formulate the structure and design of the condominium hotel projects and negotiated joint ventures and acquisitions.

SRH has been the management team of Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa since the onset of the property’s affiliation with the brand. The company is also responsible for the development of the Marco Island Hilton and the Palm Beach Florida Hilton.

For more information on SRH and the company’s portfolio of properties across the U.S., contact Maggie Weaver, director of marketing, at mweaver@sbhilton.com or 850-622-3965.