Destin Commons welcomes new eatery and retail stores; events on tap the next few months

With the summer season fast approaching, Destin Commons has a couple of new places for folks to check out as well as events planned in the upcoming months.

Party Fowl, a popular Tennessee-based restaurant renowned for its signature Nashville hot chicken, is now open across from Bass Pro Shops. Plus, Today’s Boutique, a 40-year Destin business staple, and lolaandrosa Boutique have also found a home at Destin Commons.

"It is an exciting day here at Destin Commons. For more than 18 years, Destin Commons has been the go-to place to gather with friends and family. Party Fowl and our new retailers definitely play an important role in meeting customer expectations for all our visitors" said Brooke Zannis, marketing manager for Destin Commons, in an email.

Party Fowl, which opened just a couple of weeks ago at Destin Commons, is their sixth restaurant.

The Party Fowl menu, created by Executive Chef Bart Pickens, features a Nashville hot half bird, tenders, tacos, sandwiches, salads and more, including crowd pleasers like Hot Chicken & Beignets (boneless chicken breast served on Texas toast with dill pickles and bourbon-glazed beignets and coleslaw). Guests can choose from five heat levels: Southern Fried, Mild, Medium, Nashville Hot and its spiciest, “Poultrygeist.” A special Nashville Hot Off the Hook menu has been added to give the Destin location some local flair.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing our iconic Nashville hot chicken to the beach for the first time ever. Party Fowl Destin will be unlike anything else in the area, and we are so excited for Gulf Coast locals and visitors to give us a try. Whether it’s brunch, lunch, dinner, gameday or happy hour, we’ll have something for everyone,” said Austin Smith, owner of Party Fowl.

Party Fowl is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Early bird specials are available from 10 a.m. until noon. Happy hour is from 2-5 p.m. and then from 9 p.m. until close.

On the retail side, Destin Commons, is now home to long-time Today’s Boutique and newcomer lolaandrosa Boutique.

Today’s Boutique has been bringing ladies’ fashion to the Destin area since 1981. They offer top designers such as Joseph Ribkoff, Clara Sunwoo and PLANET. Truly a family run business, owners Kim and Jim Dettle work in partnership with their daughter Kristen Dettle Humphrey and a dedicated and loyal staff to bring an unprecedented level of customer service and ensuring that every woman looks and feels her absolute best.

“We are so excited to welcome everyone to our newly re-opened boutique," said Jim Dettle. "We have been in different locations over our 40 years and are thrilled to be part of Destin Commons now. The location houses all our favorite brands and designers plus our wonderful staff. We will continue to offer our friendly environment and fabulous clothing. Come see our new store and celebrate our grand re-opening.”

As for lolaandrosa Boutique, Rhonda Stamey, along with her daughter Morgan, started the business initially as a strictly online enterprise. Missing that personal interaction with guests, the duo began looking for the perfect location for their brick-and-mortar store, finding their home at Destin Commons.

lolaandrosa Boutique offers patrons a fashionable mix of today’s hottest trends in clothing and accessories at affordable prices.

“We can’t wait to meet you at lolaandrosa Boutique and help you find that perfect outfit," Rhonda said. "We know that looking stylish can make your whole day better. We love being trendy, fun, and a familiar boutique for both locals and visitors. Stop by and shop or just to say hi.”

Upcoming Events

In the next couple of months, Destin Commons has a couple of events you will want to check out.

First on tap is Burning Up the Beaches slated for Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be a DJ and music throughout the day and the Valve Cover Race will take place at 11 a.m. The event serves as a fundraiser for the ARC of the Emerald Coast.

Next up is the Smoke on the Coast BBQ and Fireworks Festival set for Sunday, July 3 from 5-10 p.m.

There will be 15 non-profits competing for the best barbecue on the Emerald Coast. Live music will be provided by Duchess and Tobacco Road.