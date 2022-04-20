Number of attendance up for March at Destin History and Fishing Museum

The Destin History and Fishing Museum is making a little history of its own, setting new attendance records.

For the month of March, the museum had its best attendance since opening its doors 17 years ago. During March 1,650 people visited the museum. The second largest attendance for March was in 2018 with 1,428 visitors.

But with an increase in visitors comes an increase in revenue. The museum reeled in $5,045 in admissions and $3,457.20 from the gift shop. Visitors also made $2,299.75 in donations.

“Attendance has just been incredible,” said Kathy Marler Blue, executive director of the museum. “There’s just been a lot more people around.”

March did have a lot of rainy days, which Blue said is a friend to the museum.

Blue said they had a single-day record of 258 visitors on Saturday, March 12.

With a good March marking the end of the first quarter, the museum is sitting at 3,522 visitors for the first three months, which Blue said is the highest ever. The second highest first quarter was in 2018, with 3,098 visitors.

Also in the first quarter, the museum held its first-ever Night at the Museum and Silent Auction event. The items auctioned off drew 63 percent of their actual retail value.

In years past, the museum has held a gumbo cookoff and silent auction at the community center, but the percentage raised from the auction items has never been that high. Blue said it’s never been over 51 percent.

“It was a great event,” she said with nearly 100 in attendance.

The museum, located at 108 Stalhman Avenue, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; $4 for military, first responders and seniors. Children under 6 are free.