Dick's Sporting Goods coming soon to Destin

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log

Construction is underway for a Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Emerald Coast Center just off Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin. 

A Dick's Sporting Goods store is going up at the Emerald Coast Center in Destin.

The store was rumored to be coming a couple of years ago, but in recent weeks a sign has gone up that reads "Coming Soon." The store is sandwiched between Beall's and Urban Air Adventure Park.

The Log reached out to Dick's corporate office on several occasions for additional information of the project, but did not get a response.  

Crews are building a Dick's Sporting Goods at the Emerald Coast Center in Destin.

According to their website, Dick's offers everything from sportswear to gear for baseball to lacrosse, and everything in between.

Site work is underway at the site of a future Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Emerald Coast Center in Destin.