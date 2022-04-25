Dick's Sporting Goods coming soon to Destin

Construction is underway for a Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Emerald Coast Center just off Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin.

The store was rumored to be coming a couple of years ago, but in recent weeks a sign has gone up that reads "Coming Soon." The store is sandwiched between Beall's and Urban Air Adventure Park.

The Log reached out to Dick's corporate office on several occasions for additional information of the project, but did not get a response.

According to their website, Dick's offers everything from sportswear to gear for baseball to lacrosse, and everything in between.