Destin High board unveils plans for $9 million Capital Campaign for expansion

When Destin High School opened in August 2021, it was the first new high school to open in Okaloosa County in more than 50 years and now it is already expanding.

On Wednesday, the governing board of Destin High unveiled the plans for Phase 2, a $9 million capital campaign project that will result in a three-story facility on the property located off Commons Drive in Destin.

The tuition-free, public charter school funded through donations, fundraisers, and supporters will be housing 470 students in grades 9, 10, 11 and now 12 for the 2022-23 year, with a waiting list for students to get in.

The new Phase 2 campaign is to enable a significant addition to the school grounds with the construction of a 26,000 square foot multi-story classroom building to include wet science labs and an expansive art studio. The project will be headed up by DAG Architects and Lord & Son Construction.

Also included in the Phase 2 expansion is a 3,000 square foot Physical Training building to be used for sports classes and athletic training.

“After a five-year journey dedicated to opening a high school in Destin, our board is beyond excited to see the many successes of the first year for our students,” said Denise Fountain, president of the DHS Governing Board.

“This couldn’t have happened without the support of the community and we thank them. We hope the community will step up again to help us attain the expansion needs,” she added.

DHS is a 501(C)(3) non-profit entity; all donations to the Phase 2 Capital Campaign are tax deductible. Depending on the donation amount, there are many opportunity perks, including building and classroom names and other campus recognitions.

For detailed donor information and levels, contact DHS’s fundraising chair and Governing Board Treasurer Sarah Stone at 850-598-6888 or treasurer@destinhighschool.org.

In addition to offering advanced and state-mandated core curriculum, DHS utilizes a place-based approach to learning that takes advantage of the local geography, industry, and community. This has allowed the school to offer additional curriculum opportunities through authentic, meaningful classes such as Commercial Fishing/Captain’s License Prep, Biomedical, and Business/Entrepreneurship to name a few.

For additional information on registering, donating, or volunteering, please call 850-204-4044, email info@destinhighschool.org, or visit www.destinhighschool.org. They are also hiring teachers and positions in facilities/maintenance and para-professionals.