Longtime Log employee Pam Griffin remembered for smile, faith and love of family

Her smile, positive attitude and appreciative spirit are just some of the things people from the community will miss about Pam Griffin, who was a staple at The Destin Log for two decades.

Griffin, 76, who worked for The Destin Log from April 2002 until February 2022, died June 9 in her sleep at Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeFuniak Springs.

Griffin was diagnosed with MS around the age of 30, but never allowed that to hold her back from doing the things she loved to do.

Griffin studied elementary education at Texas Christian University and taught school in Texas before moving to Destin in 2002.

Father Mike Hesse met Griffin right after she moved to Destin and she later invited him to write a column for the Faith Page of The Log.

“She was the best cheerleader,” Hesse said. “She was always on top of things … she did The Log proud.”

Hesse told of how she always reminded him when his column was due and always complimented him on what he had written.

“For The Log and the community, she was a cheerleader for everyone. She was always up,” Hesse said.

Griffin started as a news clerk for The Log and later moved into an editorial assistant position where she wrote faith and community features.

“No one loved Jesus like Pam,” said Capt. Ben Marler, who called Griffin a friend.

“She truly loved Jesus and loved her family,” Marler said, who would contribute to the faith page in The Log.

“She was always a joy and extra appreciative for anything we did,” he added.

Barbi Carroll of Mission Love Seeds met Griffin in 2005 right after Hurricane Katrina slammed the Gulf coast.

“Pam wrote hundreds of articles in The Destin Log about the many volunteers and trips to Pearlington, Mississippi, to help families rebuild their lives,” Carroll said.

Since 2005, Griffin wrote article after article covering all of Mission Love Seeds' work here at home and around the world.

Griffin wrote a small cookbook and gave all the proceeds to Mission Love Seeds.

“Pam and I had so much fun over the years selling cookbooks and anything we could at craft shows to raise funds to help others. Pam would always come up with great ideas to help raise money,” Carroll said.

But what Carroll remembers most about Griffin was her “beautiful smile” and “big heart.”

“She was so different … she always saw the good in everyone. She never had anything bad to say … always positive,” Carroll said.

Griffin loved her only daughter Holly Lovett, grandkids, and great grandchildren. Her family was her “greatest passion and were the love of her life,” Carroll said. Lovett and her family live in Texas.

Griffin was a member of the Destin United Methodist Women and wrote many articles to inform the Destin community about what the women were doing.

“We knew we could always count on Pam to help get the word out about craft shows. She was always willing to help with anything that was needed and she did it all with a joyful heart,” Carroll said.

A celebration of life service for Griffin will be held at 12:15 p.m., Sunday, June 26 at Destin United Methodist Church at 200 Beach Dr. in Destin, right after the traditional service, with a reception following at the church. The Destin United Methodist women will provide food and beverages. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate Griffin’s life.