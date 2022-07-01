City is looking for students to fill Destin Youth Council

If you want to make a difference in Destin, but are too young to run for city council – then apply for the Destin Youth Council.

The city of Destin is currently accepting applications for membership to the Destin Youth Council. Applicants must live within the city limits of Destin and be between grades nine through 12 with at least a 2.25 GPA.

After the 2020 term for the youth council was cut short due to COVID-19, no appointments have been made, according to Catherine Card, city of Destin Public Information Manager. But now the city is looking to get the council up and running again to give students a say in their community.

The youth council is a city-funded council and is an opportunity for youth to have a “formal role” in the city’s planning and decision-making process, according to the application.

The youth council will meet once a month or more often as necessary. For example, the chair of the youth council can call a special meeting, if necessary, Card said.

The council will be made up of seven to 14 students and each student will serve a one-year term, according to the city by-laws. Members can re-apply each year, as long as they fall into the grade requirement.

The last students to serve on the youth council were Katherine O’Leary, Michael O’Leary, Cooper Stanford, Alexandra Rodriguez, Elizabeth Wasson, Broc McPherson and Spencer Mackenzie.

“I would definitely encourage others to join the council,” said McPherson, who is currently about to go into his junior year at the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York on Long Island. “It was a great opportunity to learn and surround yourself with other likeminded individuals.”

According to the application, the council will represent Destin youth on issues important to them, identify ways to improve Destin for its youth, appropriate funds for youth-related activities and act as an advisory board to the Destin City Council.

“We will accept applications throughout the month of July,” Card said, noting the council will make initial appointments on Aug. 1.

The city will continue to accept applications until the youth council reaches the maximum of 14 members.

For more information about the by-laws and application form, go to www.cityofdestin.com. For additional questions, contact the city clerk’s office at 850-837-4242.