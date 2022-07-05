Independence Bike Parade rolls out in Destin

With flags flying and red, white and blue garland wrapped around their bikes and wagons, more than 25 kids participated in the annual Independence Day Bike Parade on Thursday at the track near the Destin Elementary School.

The event, hosted by the city of Destin’s Recreation Department, was more than a bike parade, it was a chance for families to come out and enjoy the independence celebration.

New pizza place in town:Lone Wolf Pizza Co. is a lone wolf, a one-of-a-kind place in Destin

“We do it for the kids and the families to come out here and have a good time before we kickoff for the Fourth of July weekend,” said Beatriz Miller, recreation supervisor.

“The kids are excited to come out here with their decorated bikes and get the free giveaways. It’s really just for the families to have a good time,” Miller added.

Children had a chance to jump in the bounce house as well as enjoy some popcorn and gelato donated by AJ’s Seafood and Oyster House, along with other refreshments. DC Comics' character The Flash was even on hand to lead out in the bike parade.

The parade was divided into a couple of categories, bikes and wagons. The children rode around the track and slowed down in front of the judges' table so the judges could get a good look at their handiwork.

The children enjoyed riding and parading by on their bikes, with some of them made two and three laps.

When it was all said and done, 2-year-old Lela Smith, who was pulling her 8-month-old sister Claire in a wagon, won Best Overall in the parade.

More:Shore-Dash delivers food to Destin's water playground — Crab Island

Callie Pruett in her red skirt and star-clad headband and riding on her garland-wrapped bike won first in the bike division.

Placing second in the bikes was Eleanor Bakes and Colton Starr placed third.

First in the wagon division was Lila Gordon.

Judges Jim Shirah, Sandy Trammel, Annslee Porter and Lindsey Pachan said all the entries were fantastic and it was a hard decision. Every child went home with a stuffed animal.