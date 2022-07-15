From assistant to principal, Amy Meyer feels 'very fortunate' to make move at Destin Elementary

Six or seven years ago, becoming a principal wasn’t even on her radar. But now Amy Meyer feels “very fortunate” to be the new principal of Destin Elementary School.

Meyer, a product of Okaloosa County schools, started her teaching career in the county in 2001 at Valparaiso Elementary School and never really thought about being in administration. She later transferred to Niceville High, where she taught Emotional or Behavioral Disorders and Exceptional Student Education classes, and later taught in the math department.

“When everybody asked me, I'd say, 'I’m never going into administration because I didn’t want to be away from the kids,' ” Meyer said.

But then came a year when she felt like she had maxed out; a lot of the years started to be the same and she felt like it was time for a change.

There was an opening in Destin, and she became assistant principal at Destin Elementary in 2020.

“I didn’t think I would like it as much as I do. But you still get that relationship with the kids,” she said.

More from Destin Elementary:Destin Elementary teacher spent 35 years in the same room. Now it's time for new chapter.

More:Destin Elementary's Mary Noser steps down March 31, readies for 'extended summer vacation'

“I tell people all the time, there is no other job you can go to and get complimented all day long, hugged all day long," she added. "...They are so wonderful. Every kid that goes by, ‘Good morning,’ ‘I like your dress,’ ‘You look nice today.’ They are just so sweet. Who else gets all those compliments all day long?”

In late June she was one of five administrators approved by the Okaloosa County School Board.

Since then, she’s been a busy lady.

“I feel very fortunate making this jump in the same school because I’m not starting from square one having to make new relationships and figure out the inner workings of the school,” she said.

Her experiences at the school over the last couple years alongside Principal Joe Jannazo proved beneficial. Jannazo was recently named the new principal at Ruckel Middle School in Niceville.

“Working with him, he made sure I had a lot of different experiences. Even if I hadn’t done it before, I’m a little familiar with it,” she said.

NEW FOR DESTIN ELEMENTARY

New to Destin Elementary this year will be a dean of students.

Meyer said all Okaloosa elementary schools with an enrollment of 850 or more will have a dean on staff.

“It’s basically another administrator,” she said.

The new dean is Terry Lillyaw of Lake City, who is “excited to get started with the kids,” Meyer said.

More:Destin Elementary secures state title in archery; Okaloosa makes good showing

More:'Trees are good for our soul,' Mayor Jarvis says at Arbor Day celebration

Destin Elementary had no problem qualifying for that extra administrator. The enrollment is one of the largest in the county, with about 970 students.

Bluewater Elementary has about 20 more students than Destin, but it also has a fifth grade, Meyer said. Destin Elementary is pre-K through fourth grade.

“People don’t realize how big we are until they come here … until we say we have 11 third grade classrooms,” she said.

Destin will also be getting nine new teachers. This past year, it saw about a half dozen longtime teachers retire after 30-plus years, such as Donna Barton, Darlene Tums, Mary Nosier and Pam Carroll, to name a few.

“This is probably one of the biggest turnovers in staff that we’ve ever had. I’ve been doing a lot of interviews,” Meyer said.

The school has seen a couple of shifts in positions, and there also is a new media specialist on board.

In addition, Meyer said Destin is getting a new EOC K-through-2 unit for students who are not quite ready for general education and need more support.

ON THE DRAWING BOARD

“We’ve got a lot of projects,” Meyer said.

There are projects planned for the playground, and the front office is under renovation for a single-point-of-entry system.

There is a new STEM room that was started last year that will be used for clubs after school and classes during the day.

Teacher retires:Donna Barton, 'a lifelong educator that loved,' retires from Destin Elementary after 35 years

More:Darlene Tums is Destin Elementary Teacher of the Year, in final year

In the next three to five years, as part of the half-cent sales tax initiative, there will be an additional school building on campus, possibly where the ball field is behind the existing building. Meyer said one building will be K-second grade and the other third-fifth grade.

“We’re going to bring fifth grade back at that point. ... That’s the goal,” she said.

The fifth grade now is at Destin Middle School.

“Every kid that lives in Destin comes to school here. ... It’s a true community school,” Meyer said.

“The businesses in the community do not have to pick which (elementary) school to support. There’s only one, so we get a lot of support,” she added, noting that there are groups wanting to donate.

DAYS AHEAD

With it being a true community school, Destin Elementary has become diverse, which can be seen in the ELL population, or English language learners.

“Thirty-seven percent of our students are ELL. ... They speak a different language at home,” she said. “The Portuguese population has just exploded.”

Destin Elementary has students that speak Spanish, Mandarin, Turkish and Russian, and they have three students from Ukraine.

“But they learn so fast … so much faster than we do,” Meyer said.

Destin has four interpreters on campus, but they don’t speak all the languages.

One of Meyer’s goals is to get “more inclusion support from the ELL community.”

“I think a lot of times, because of the language barrier, they don’t feel comfortable coming up to the school,” Meyer said.

However, she’s looking to have some afterschool events when ELL students and their parents can come and be a part of the school.

Another goal is to increase school activities and clubs for the students, such as gardening, art, music and book clubs.

Destin Elementary is also implementing a new leadership team called Destin Ambassadors. The students will be picked from each grade level.

The idea for the program is for the ambassador to be there for someone new to the school who might need someone to sit with at lunch, help students acclimate, do random acts of kindness and such.

They will also have a safety patrol and junior deputies for the fourth graders.

“We are also working to become a Purple Star School,” she said.

A Purple Star School shows support and commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected students and families.

“We just have a lot of new everywhere, but it’s a good time to refresh and renew things,” Meyer said. “And we do a lot of things, that I just want to do better.”

She plans to continue the Positive Behavior Intervention System and increase it.

"We want to make it more of a school-wide thing,” she said.

The PBIS is the expectation of the students to be safe, respectful, responsible and ready to learn.

New for 2022: no end-of-year state testing.

“It’s progress monitoring throughout the year, which will be a good way to gauge their learning throughout the year instead of waiting until the end,” Meyer said of the students.

There’s a lot of new and growing for Destin Elementary in the days ahead.

“I’ve got to grow as a principal," Mayer said. "The teachers are going to have to grow in the classroom with new curriculum and standards and new testing system. Our whole goal is to grow the kids and keep closing the gap. And keep those high fliers moving up.

“We have a good system in support. Our teachers are great,” she added.

She said when you have a group of excellent teachers and a new one comes in, they want to be excellent as well.

“If you keep that culture going … people will rise to the challenge."