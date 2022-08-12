Coastal-themed banners go up along Main Street in Destin created by local artists

Out with the old, in with the new.

Eight new banners created by local artists went up on Main Street in Destin on Tuesday as part of the Destin Banner Art Project headed up by Ron Sandstead of Flutterby Antiques.

This is the fourth year for the banner project that features local works of art. The theme for this round of banners was coastal.

“We’re looking for something colorful, fun and coastal,” said Sandstead when he looked at possible artwork for the banners.

He said artists send him photos of their work and then he picks from there, but he is always looking for colorful, fun and coastal.

The artwork displayed on each of the banners was done by local artists, some of whom are new and some have had their artwork featured in previous banners.

One artist new to the project is Sharon LaPine of Fort Walton Beach. The artwork she submitted was of palm trees.

“I call them dancing palm trees,” LaPine said, noting there are small musical notes mixed in around the trees.

Although she loves music, LaPine said she is tone deaf.

“I wanted to be a musician when I was a little kid, but realized I was tone deaf and it wasn’t going to work … and God let me draw. So, I was pleased with the gift I got,” she said.

As for her idea to paint dancing palm trees, LaPine said she paints palm trees all the time just for the fun of using different textures and colors.

“I do mostly mermaids and stuff, but the palm trees are fun. Everybody loves them,” she said.

LaPine has been doing art for as long as she can remember.

“I do art for the sake of art,” she said.

LaPine said she was with Limelight Studio in Fort Walton Beach for 10 years and had a big space where anyone could come in and do art.

Now she does private classes.

But this is her first time to be part of the banner project.

"I’m very excited to do this,” she said.

LaPine said although she doesn’t live in Destin her sister does and will be able to see her artwork when she drives down Main Street.

“I love that,” she said.

Pat Roberts was there Tuesday as well for the banner project.

This was Roberts' second time submitting art for the project.

She did colorful crabs, “just something beachy.”

“I love the idea of being part of the project,” Roberts said.

Roberts is part of the Arts & Design Society of Fort Walton Beach.

For Dorothy Robinson of Destin, this was her third time participating.

This time she painted a young boy flying a kite on the beach.

“It’s great … really fun,” Robinson said doing the banners.

Robinson said she painted when she was young, but then stopped. However, she said Sandstead has encouraged her to get back into painting and she is loving it as she pointed out some of her work on the walls at Flutterby.

Other artists and their work displayed this time around include Lynn Craft, dolphins; Kathryn Guidry, flamingo; Jeslyn Sebold, colorful fish; and Estelle Grengs, boy with a duck float and a girl with a flamingo float.

This grouping of banners will stay up along Main Street until the Christmas season, when a holiday themed group of banners will line the street.