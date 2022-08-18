Cory Fosdyck of Merrill Lynch is Destin Chamber's Business Person of the Month

Special to Gannett

Merrill Lynch’s Senior Vice President and Resident Director Cory Fosdyck was honored with the Chamber’s Business Person of the Month Award at the Destin Chamber Business Before Hours event sponsored by A 2 Z Specialty Advertising.

This award is presented directly from the Chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in our community.

“Cory has certainly been a huge success in our community. He hit the ground running when he moved here 20 years ago. He has earned the respect and admiration of many leaders in Destin, and because of that, has become one if the biggest leaders here! That’s how you are supposed to do it,” said Chamber President & CEO Shane A. Moody.

In his 20-year career with Merrill Lynch, Fosdyck has received many awards, including being recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the top financial planners in Florida. The only thing he enjoys more than helping his clients is serving the community. He is on the boards of the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation and Sacred Heart Hospital, and he supports numerous other nonprofits in Okaloosa and Walton counties. The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) recently named him as its third annual Zeke Bratkowski Advocate Award winner, and earlier this summer, he received Destin Rotary Club’s Inaugural Service Above Self Award.

