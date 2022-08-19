Blake Morar joins Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center's board

From Staff Reports

Blake Morar recently became a member of Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s (ECCAC) Board of Directors.

A Santa Rosa Beach resident, Morar co-owns Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty that offers luxury real estate from Destin to Panama City Beach. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Morar earned a degree in marketing from Louisiana Tech University. He then relocated to the Destin area in 1996 and found his passion in real estate. In his free time, Morar enjoys paddle boarding, bike riding and exploring the area’s beaches, as well as traveling, mostly out West.

“On behalf of ECCAC, we welcome Blake to our board. Over the past several years, he has generously made donations to ECCAC. He will certainly be a blessing to our efforts of helping children," said Julie Porterfield, ECCAC CEO.

“I’ve not served on any area non-profit boards,” Morar said. “With age comes wisdom and an understanding of how important it is to donate my time and give back to a community that has been so good to me. With my love for ECCAC’s cause, I’m looking forward to making a difference in the lives of impacted children and their families.”

ECCAC provides services in a child-friendly environment to help identify, treat and support children in abusive situations in Walton and Okaloosa Counties. The Centers don’t house children, but house a multidisciplinary team of child protection personnel, prosecutors, law enforcement, DCF, therapists, ECCAC staff and volunteers. The 501-C-3 non-profit organization has provided more than 170,000 services at no cost to 15,000+ children over the past 23 years.

For further information about the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, visit www.eccac.org or call 850-833-9237. If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.