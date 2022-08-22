Harbor Docks announces auction for 36th annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day

Special to the Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Harbor Docks Charities invites the community to join it for the 36th annual charity auction to be held at Harbor Docks downstairs.

The auction will be Aug. 27. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the silent auction and bidding starts at 7:30 p.m. for the live auction. A $20 cover charge includes food and a bidder number. Ted Corcoran, president and CEO of the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, will host the festivities.

Multiple packages will be available during the silent and live auctions. Packages include week vacations in Aspen, Colorado, and Livingston, Montana. There are fishing trips, restaurant packages and, as always, Yoshie’s catered Christmas or office party for up to 30 people.

Harbor Docks Charities helps fund the annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day each year. More than 9,000 children have been treated to a day of fishing on local charter boats over the past 26 years.

The first Sunday in November, local children are fed breakfast, taken fishing, treated to a fish fry and given T-shirts, and rods and reels.

Harbor Docks Charities supports Destin Harvest in its drive to feed the hungry in our area. For the past 26 years Harbor Docks also has provided a Thanksgiving feast for more than 30,000 guests. Monies raised have helped fund numerous homes for Habitat for Humanity.

"Through your participation, you will find that this event doesn’t just benefit the local children and those amongst us who need a helping hand," a Harbor Docks spokesperson said. "This provides a rewarding experience for everyone who wants to play a role in helping our community.

If you are interested in donating an item for the auction or for more information, please call Jackie at Harbor Docks at 850-837-2506.