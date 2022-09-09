MKAF calls for adult collaborative artists for 27th annual Festival of the Arts

Special to The Log

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) is now accepting applications for the Adult Collaborative Art Exhibit component of the 27th annual Festival of the Arts, Oct. 29-30, at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin.

One of the unique features of the festival is the Collaborative Art Exhibit, which showcases the work of seasoned and emerging adult artists and local student artists competing for the $850 McIlroy Awards given in honor of the late Patricia McIlroy, Destin’s first “First Lady” and an MKAF advocate and patron.

Artwork should be of an artistic caliber associated with a juried fine art show. Artists in the Adult Collaborative Exhibit can display and/or sell up to three pieces of artwork.

The competition is open to the first 25 eligible applicants. The entry fee is $30 per person for up to three pieces of art. Application deadline is Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. To receive an application, contact Deb Nissley at the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation at deb@mkaf.org or (850) 650-2226.

To make a tax-deductible donation or provide corporate sponsorship; or for more information about the Festival of the Arts, visit mkaf.org/arts-festival or call (850) 650-2226.

ABOUT MATTIE KELLY ARTS FOUNDATION

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) is a non-profit arts organization comprised of members, volunteers, and community partners building the foundation of arts and culture in the community. Since its inception in 1995, MKAF has inspired more than 337,800 children in over 75 schools and partner agencies. Through its community education initiatives ArtsReach, programming serves K-12 students, at-risk youth, people with disabilities, and the military population with visible and invisible injuries. As a presenting organization, MKAF has showcased its Concerts in the Village each season where the Southeast United States’ most vibrant performing artists and bands perform to more than 15,000 patrons annually. More than 100 artists convene each year for the Destin Festival of the Arts, which is one of the preeminent arts festivals along the gulf coast. MKAF has partnered with multiple regional non-profits and the school districts in the communities that it serves to ensure access to the arts for all.