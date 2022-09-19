Magda Cooper is Destin Chamber's Business Person of the Month

Special to The Log

Magda Cooper, co-founder of BOTE, was selected as the Destin Chamber’s Business Person of the Month, during its Sept. 9 Business Before Hours gathering.

This award is presented directly from the Chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in our community.

“This month’s Business Person of the Month is no stranger to the Destin business community," said Chamber President and CEO Shane Moody.

"She’s also an example of someone who balances being a mother, a wife, a businessperson, and someone who gives back to the community. The business is Destin born and raised. It is now an international company with one of the most recognizable brands in their industry. Their story is a great one and one we should all be proud to call ‘local,’” Moody said.

A 3-time collegiate National Champion in swimming at Auburn University and former financial advisor, Magda founded BOTE with her husband Corey. What originally began as a stand up paddle board (SUP) company with the goal to revolutionize the way people view SUPs, BOTE is now a lifestyle brand with gear and accessories for those who share a passion for the water and the outdoors. Its mission is to "Stand Apart through industry-shaping innovation, fresh ideas and simplicity to create a product that defines a lifestyle."

BOTE helped create and continues to champion the Chamber’s Paddle at the Park event, now in its 10th year, and is visible throughout the community, supporting causes large and small.

