Why Fred 'Tripp' Tolbert donated $1 million to the Destin High athletic program

As a young fisherman, sharks took from him, but now Fred "Tripp" Tolbert is giving back to Sharks — the Destin High School Sharks to the tune of million dollars.

Tolbert, 61, of Tolbert Group, wrote a check for $250,000 on Thursday to Destin High School to be used for the athletic program. This was just the first installment, with the rest to be paid out over the next four years.

"I want to be the catalyst, to start this thing to help us grow this program and be what it can be," Tolbert told those gathered in his office at Destin West.

Tolbert met with Destin High Principal Christine Cruickshank, Athletic Director Phil Dorn, and head football coach E.G. Green, as well as Eric Divens and Louis Figueroa.

"I'm not just talking about football. Football is the core, but all the other sports are spokes to the core," Tolbert said.

Tolbert said he wants to start a charitable donation program and "try to bring everybody and anybody I can to it ... doing whatever we need to do to raise money" through various events.

"As principal of the high school, I can't thank you enough for this," said Cruickshank with tears of joy in her eyes.

She called the gift "a true blessing."

"I have been blessed to be the first principal of Destin High School. ... We've worked our tail off to get it going, to get it to capacity, to get a new building that we're getting ready to break ground on," she said. "I've been blessed with the best staff. I can't thank you enough."

Destin High opened in 2021 with 300 students, and this year, they have an enrollment of 475.

Tolbert admitted he was a bit nervous at first about the school and it getting off the ground but changed his mindset once he saw what the team running the school had achieved.

"It's just the right thing to do. It's about the kids. These kids need all the help they can get. We've just got to support our kids," Tolbert said.

Destin children attend Destin Elementary and Destin Middle School and "now they can proudly wear their Destin gear and say I'm a Destin Shark," Cruickshank said.

"That's why I'm doing it. I've had a lot of sharks eat my fish off," Tolbert said, as the group broke out in laughter.

Tolbert grew up working on fishing boats in Destin. His son, Jett, is a successful boat captain in Destin.

"Destin is in my blood. I just realized I couldn't make the living I wanted to off fishing," he said.

All about the kids

Tolbert is all about his children, which is part of the reason for the donation to the school. He attended New Heights Elementary School in Fort Walton Beach and has been actively engaged in his children's lives over the years.

"Both my daughters have excelled in gymnastics," he said proudly, noting one made it to Level 10 and the other Level 9.

His daughters, Skye and Saylor, went to Gateway Academy in Miramar Beach.

"I wanted my daughter to go to the best school and best athletic program in the county, and good academics. And that just happened to be Niceville," he said.

Skye Tolbert, now a senior, has excelled in track at Niceville. She has been No. 1 in the state at 100-meter hurdles.

"She was ranked No. 1 in the nation for a while, now she's No. 4," her dad said.

His 13-year-old daughter, Saylor, is a cheerleader at Destin Middle School and runs track.

"She's getting groomed to go to Niceville. She's got tough shoes to fill. But she's going to try and carry on the Tolbert tradition in track at Niceville," he said.

He also has an 8-year-old son, Landon, who is currently at Gateway Academy and loves to play Little League.

With the next stop for Landon being Destin Middle, Tolbert questions the football field.

"I've been to the middle school for football games and I've noticed the deficiencies in the field. It has bumps and divots, it's horrible," he said. "In football you're trying to focus on everything else. It's hard to focus on your mission when you're doing it on an uneven surface."

This got Tolbert to think about how he could help, so he can send Landon to Destin instead of Niceville.

"Destin doesn't have a high school that is funded by ad valorem taxes like everybody else. It's going to take a lot of private funding, donations, charitable funding to get the charter school up and running and this sports program off the ground," he said.

Thus, the million-dollar donation to the athletic program.

His hopes for Destin High is to be a school "where my son one day can wear the Shark uniform and be proud. Know that he's going to an athletic program that's going to give him the advantage he needs over any program in the area."

'An amazing gift'

Dorn, the athletic director, was quick to thank Tolbert for the generous donation.

"Thank you so much for everything you just said and we're extremely grateful," Dorn said.

Dorn explained how the school started last year with 22 sports and has tried to fundraise and "do what we can to get everything up and running."

But Tolbert's generous donation will allow Destin High to move forward with a new weight room, which will be used for all sports.

"This is a godsend that he would do something like this. This is just an amazing gift," said Green.

Tolbert said God has blessed him "beyond measure."

"And I know why, because I treat his children like they are my children. I pay it forward everywhere I go. I lift everybody up that I can. I treat everybody the same no matter their walk of life," he said.

He also told a story about how he used to have a fishing boat named Golden Gaff because "every time I gaffed some fish it brought me gold." But he changed the name of the boat to Uptoit.

"I'm going to give it up to God. So, you bring a fish up to the boat but you give it up to God for the opportunity," Tolbert said.

After his story, Dorn said they would like to name the new weight room "The Tripp Tolbert Uptoit Strength and Conditioning Room," which brought a big smile to Tolbert's face.

"I'm 61 years old. I've been very successful. I'm 100% self-made. I know how hard it is to make a living, but I know money doesn't mean nothing unless you put it to a good cause," he said

"We can't take this with us. Let's give back to our community. What better way to do that than to have a Destin High School for our kids, grandkids ... a legacy.