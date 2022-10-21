South Oak Title celebrates new Destin office

Special to The Log

South Oak Title celebrated its new Destin office with a ribbon cutting with the Destin Chamber on Oct. 13.

South Oak Title provides title and real estate closing services in Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee. Its professionals have extensive experience in both commercial and residential transactions, enabling them to serve their clients in all their closing needs. Through the use of technology and tailored services, South Oak Title has created a better title and closing experience.

For more information, visit SouthOakTitle.com or call 850-782-3200. The new office is located inside Destin Commons’ East Office Building at 4300 Legendary Dr. Ste. 214, in Destin.